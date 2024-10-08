Betsy Obaseki Dreams Participation of European Teams in Future BOWFT Tournaments

After two Benin Republic teams debuted as the first foreigners in the 2024 edition of the Betsy Obaseki Women’s Football Tournament in Benin City, Initiator of the competition, Mrs Betsy Obaseki is looking forward to European teams’ presence in future editions.

The Edo State First Lady said during a media briefing at the Government House in Benin City to herald the fourth edition of the tournament that her vision was to see a European women’s club gracing the tournament in the nearest future.

Aigle and Espor of Benin Republic were the two additions to this year’s tournament, giving it an international flavor.

“When we started this competition, it was just with four teams. Today, it has grown to 14 teams. It was also out intention for it to become an international competition but didn’t know it will come so soon with the involvement of two teams from Benin Republic. We are therefore looking forward to the involvement of European teams in this our tournament,” observed an obviously excited Mrs Obaseki.

The Edo State First Lady stressed further that it was part of her vision for the tournament to continue to improve than previous editions that informed the current increase on the winners prize money on offer from the N7million paid out last year to the N10million for the winner of the 2024 edition.

While giving assurances that the competition will not end with her husband ending his tenure as Edo State governor in November, Mrs. Obaseki hinted that

private sector partnership will continue to drive the existence of the tournament.

Apart from a Betsy Obaseki Foundation put in place, a sports marketing company, Nilayo Sports Management Limited, has been engaged as the official marketer of the competition going forward.

In some of the matches played yesterday, Bayelsa Queens defeated BraveHeart FC 6-0 while Heartland Queens beat Fortress Ladies 3-0.

Espoir FC of Benin Republic defeated Naija Ratels of Abuja 1-0.

Matches in the 2024 edition will continue today with Bayelsa Queens battling Naija Ratels while BraveHearts and Espoir FC will tango for the maximum points on offer. Nasarawa Amazons will engage Confluence Queens. Heartland Queens have a date with Delta Queens while Fortress Ladies and Aigles Royal will battle in the last game of Match-day 2 of the BOWFT.