  • Monday, 7th October, 2024

Top Africa’s Stakeholders in IT Converges in Lagos to Discuss Future

Business | 5 hours ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Leading industry leaders, tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and innovators from across Africa are to converge in Lagos to discuss the continent’s digital transformation and future trends.

The event organised by CWG Plc, a leading technology solutions provider in Africa, marking the return of the company’s technology and innovation conference, Texcellence 3.0, is scheduled to take place in Lagos.

This year’s event, themed, “Revealing Tomorrow,” is set to bring together industry leaders, tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and innovators from across Africa to discuss the continent’s digital transformation and future trends.

Texcellence in its third year, has solidified its place as the largest platform for thought leadership and groundbreaking discussions around the integration of technology into various sectors across Africa. This year’s edition will focus on the evolving role of technology in finance, telecoms, government, and energy industries alongside emerging trends in AI, automation, and digital infrastructure.

