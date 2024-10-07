Tambuwal Calls for Collective Efforts to Rescue Nigeria

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has called on leaders across the country to come together and rescue Nigeria from the brink of collapse.

Tambuwal, who represent Sokoto South senatorial district in the National Assembly, stated this while speaking shortly after the conclusion of the PDP state congress in Sokoto.

He said: “Nigeria is at the brink and needs to be rescue from those who are bent at running the country down through harsh economic policies, which he said has subjected citizens to excruciating poverty that has made feeding very difficult for many citizens

“Nigeria is at the brink, our country is in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), as we all know what is happening in the country.

“The level of insecurity in this country is alarming, the level of abject poverty is disgusting and indeed the level of economic malaise in Nigeria is very worrisome.

“All of us as leaders of this country must come together, work together, especially those who are not part and parcel of what is happening today in terms of governance-in terms of running this country.

“We must work together and make sure that by the special grace of God, through democratic process, we will rescue this country in 2027.

“All of us that are not happy with what is happening in the country, we must come together, work together to achieve that in 2027, so that our country can be reclaim back towards part of unity, progress and development.”