Obi Pledges N120m to Support Education, Healthcare Programs of Holy Rosary Sisters

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Nigeria’s Labour Party, LP, leader and the party’s presidential flag bearer in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has pledged N120m over two years to support the educational and healthcare development of the Holy Rosary Sisters.

Obi’s pledge came during the centenary celebration marking 100 years of the sisters’ dedication to the education and healthcare development of the country.

Writing on his X handle on Sunday, Obi said: “Today, Sunday, I had the honor of worshipping with the students of Holy Rosary College, Nsugbe, in celebration of their 10th anniversary – an important milestone for a school I had the privilege of laying the foundation for in 2013.



“This celebration also coincides with the Holy Rosary Sisters’ centenary, marking 100 years of their remarkable dedication to education, healthcare, and empowering individuals, thereby lifting them out of poverty since their founding by Bishop Joseph Shanahan in 1924.

“As part of this special occasion, I attended a Mass yesterday at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha, where we reflected on the sisters’ unwavering commitment to serving humanity.



“Their century-long mission has transformed countless lives, and I encouraged them to continue their invaluable work, especially in the areas of education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation.

“To support their immense work, I pledged ₦120 million over the next two years. Of this amount, ₦100 million will be directed through their headquarters in Enugu, dedicated to their educational, healthcare, and humanitarian efforts, including the facilities they are building in Nsukka.



“The remaining ₦20 million is specifically for Holy Rosary College, Nsugbe, as part of redeeming a cheque I signed for them towards the end of my tenure as governor, which was later canceled by the succeeding government.

“My commitment to education during my governorship remains unwavering, and this pledge reflects my belief that these sectors are vital to our nation’s development and require continuous investment and support.



“I also encouraged the sisters to continue serving the people of Nigeria without discrimination, as they have always done.

“The legacy of the Holy Rosary Sisters reminds us that through discipline, service, and unity, we can build a better society.

“I remain committed to supporting efforts that foster progress in education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation across Nigeria.”