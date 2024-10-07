NCAA Organises Conference on Repositioning Industry for Financial, Economic Viability

Chinedu Eze

To chart a new course for the aviation industry in Nigeria, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, is organizing a conference on repositioning the industry for financial capability and economic viability, titled, South West Regional Air Transportation Summit.

The aim of the Summit is to deliberate on how to reorientate the aviation industry to focus on economic viability by reviewing policies to reflect such objective and also to enhance financial capability, while reinforcing safety and security in air travel.

The theme of the Conference is, “Repositioning the Nigerian Aviation Industry for the Financial Capability and Economic Viability: An Inclusive Regulatory Dialogue.”

The one-day summit is slated for October 9, 2024 at the Radisson Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos and time is 9:00 am.

Renowned industry stakeholders are billed to speak at the conference, bringing their wealth of experience to carve a new path for the industry.

Three keynote speakers will present papers at the conference and these include; Dr. Jekwu Ozoemene (FCIB), who will present the main paper on Sustainable Growth in the Nigerian Civil Aviation and Air Transportation Sector: Regulatory Imperatives.