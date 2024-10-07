Lagos, Schneider Electric Lead Eco-sustainability Awareness 

Oluchi Chibuzor

As part of efforts to promote environmental responsibility, Schneider Electric recently led an eco-sustainability initiative to raise awareness on World Cleanup day in partnership with the Lagos State Government.

Speaking at the event in Lagos, the Country President, Schneider Electric West Africa, Ajibola Akindele, said participating in the programme was to further show their firm as the most sustainable company in the world.

He said Schneider Electric through the event extended its commitment beyond energy efficiency, but also taking direct action to promote environmental responsibility.

According to him, “Schneider Electric is the most sustainable company in the world(Time Magazine, 2024), our participation in this clean-up exercise is to show our commitment to Lagos State that we are here for impact and to drive not just a healthy and clean environment but sustainability across the state. We appreciate Lagos State Government for collaborating with us on this initiative and we look forward to creating a greater impact in future.”

The Cleanup exercise brought key officials of Lagos State Government Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources in the clean-up exercise in Bada community, Idera market, and Ewenla garage, in Oshodi-Isolo, Local Government Area.

The event, with the themed, “Make Room for Life,” saw the Senior Special Assistant on Environment to Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Tari Taylaur urging people to embrace clean-up exercise.