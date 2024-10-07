  • Monday, 7th October, 2024

Kellyrae Wins BBNaija Season 9 Show

Life & Style | 4 hours ago

Kellyrae has won the Big Brother Naija Season 9, known as “No Loose Guard”.

Kellyrae  made history as the first married man to win the hit reality show, having come  to the show with wife Kassia, as Doublekay pair.

Eight of the contestants,  who got to the final were evicted as the final of show commenced yesterday.

Sooj, was the first to be evicted from the house. His eviction was followed by Anita, Ozzy, Nelly, and Victoria leaving Kelly Rae, Wanni and Onyeka

The host of the show, Ebuka,  announced the eviction of Onyeka leaving Kellyrae and Wanni as the two finalists.At the end of the show, Kellyrae emerged as the winner, going home with ultimate prize of N100 million of the edition of Big Brother Naija that was premiered on July 28, 2024.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.