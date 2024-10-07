Kellyrae Wins BBNaija Season 9 Show

Kellyrae has won the Big Brother Naija Season 9, known as “No Loose Guard”.

Kellyrae made history as the first married man to win the hit reality show, having come to the show with wife Kassia, as Doublekay pair.

Eight of the contestants, who got to the final were evicted as the final of show commenced yesterday.

Sooj, was the first to be evicted from the house. His eviction was followed by Anita, Ozzy, Nelly, and Victoria leaving Kelly Rae, Wanni and Onyeka

The host of the show, Ebuka, announced the eviction of Onyeka leaving Kellyrae and Wanni as the two finalists.At the end of the show, Kellyrae emerged as the winner, going home with ultimate prize of N100 million of the edition of Big Brother Naija that was premiered on July 28, 2024.