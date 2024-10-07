Fubara: Desperate Situations Require Desperate Measures

*Swears in new council chairmen, says it’s beginning of New Rivers

* HURIWA tasks NJC to sanction judges over frivolous court orders



Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, yesterday, said he had to take the position he took on local governments in the state because the system was in a desperate situation, which required desperate measures.

Speaking while swearing in the newly elected chairmen of the 23 local government areas of the state, at Government House, Port Harcourt, Fubara said the outcome of Saturday’s council election marked the beginning of a new Rivers State.

The governor thanked President Bola Tinubu for his role in the Rivers State local government elections. He said Tinubu gave them the requisite support for a successful exercise.

Fubara warned the council chairmen not to misuse the power bestowed on them, stressing that there would always be consequence for their actions.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, also yesterday, said with the conclusion of the Rivers State council elections, it was clear that nothing was better than democracy.

However, outgone Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Evans Bipi, accused Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of usurping the powers of the president.

At the same time, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) expressed concern over what it described as the increasing issuance of frivolous court orders and ex-parte injunctions by judges, particularly in politically sensitive cases.

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, alleged that Wike was planning to secure a court injunction to block releases from the Federation Account to the councils in Rivers State.

Commending the chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, Fubara reiterated his membership of PDP, saying his action at the polls is constitutional.

The governor stated, “The truth remains desperate situations require desperate measures. We were confronted with a situation where the local governments of this state were headed to doom.

“And the truth about it is, because of the genuine love that we have for this state, we must salvage the local government councils. What we did, with the support of the Rivers people, was to salvage the local government councils.”

Fubara thanked the Almighty God for the successful election. He also thanked Tinubu, former governor of the state, Dr. Peter Odili, former PDP national chairman, Uche Secondus, Rivers elders and others for the success of the election.

He said detractors made every possible move to stop poll.

Advising the new council chairmen, the governor said one of the target of his administration was to build Rivers to an enviable state, where people would come and thrive in businesses, knowing that the state was peaceful.

Fubara stated, “We want to take our people to the promised land. Work as if the government is ending tomorrow, ensure you give your people what is right. Life is not about you getting everything, otherwise, you will lose all. God has reason for bringing you.

“We want this to be a landmark. This is the beginning of a new Rivers State. I will follow you up, I believe this is not the time to make mistakes, I know with what you have done in the past, you can deliver good governance to your people.

“We are doing this today for the world, Nigerians to know that the issues of local government in Rivers State is over. Maybe from tomorrow the story will be a different game.

“Today, I am really fulfilled, happy and relaxed that what we started and didn’t know when to end had ended very well. Every citizen should give their support to this administration, we mean well for you.”

Fubara advised the new council chairmen, “Once you see yourself as the emperor because of the money in your pocket, which belongs to the people, you will fall.

“See yourself in terms of service to the people. Ensure you represent the people that have voted you well. Work for your local government, open your doors, embrace everyone, nothing is bigger than that. That is the structure.

“When you work for the people, bring them in. I want to charge you to be peace loving. I am aware they are arranging 20 people per unit to fight you at the council, but, please, follow my approach. At the right time, you will always win if you are patient and calculative.”

While applauding the media for their engagement in unravelling the activities in the state in the last few months of the political battles, Fubara said, “In the course of what we did, a few persons might have not been happy, but it was not intentional.

“I apologise, but what is important is that the sovereignty and integrity of Rivers State must be protected because that was the oath I took on May 29.

“I will give God Almighty all the glory because without Him, we wouldn’t have come to this level. I appreciate the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for being democratic, even in the face of the situation that faced us, he still gave us support.

“I am so glad that the chairman of the Governors Forum of the PDP, my senior, Governor Bala Mohammed, is here with us and I assure us that despite the situation I remain a member of the PDP.”

Fubara explained that because of his love for the state, his administration decided to salvage the local government council.

He stressed, “To the glory of God, we have succeeded.

“We are not going with their ways, we will continue to go the means of peace and ensure the state is safe. We are not going to encourage breakdown of law and order.”

The governor swore in the chairmen a few hour after the chairman of Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC), Justice Adolphus Enebeli (Rtd), presented certificates of return to the candidates.

Despite distractions and threats to halt the election by Wike’s loyalists and the Nigeria Police, residents of Rivers State witnessed a peaceful and successful poll across the 319 wards of the state, on Saturday.

At the end of the exercise, candidates of Action Peoples Party (APP) emerged chairmen in 22 local government areas, while Action Alliance (AA) won in Etche local government council.

The winners were Vincent Reuben Obu (Abua/Odual), Chibudom Ezu (Ahoada-East), Mr Iyekor Ikporo (Ahoada-West), Mrs Tonye Oniyide (Akuku-Toru), Lazarus Gogote Nteogwuile (Andoni), Dr Sule Amachree (Asari-Toru), Anengi Barasua (Bonny), Dr Harry Agiriye (Degema), Chief Brain Gokpa (Eleme), David Omereji (Emohua), and Uzodinma Nwafor (Etche), who emerged on AA platform.

Others were Monday Dumiye (Gokana), Isreal Abosi (Ikwerre), Martins Nwigbo (Khana), Chijioke Ihunwo (Obio/Akpor), Prince Isaac Umejuru (Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni), Ishmael Oforibika (Ogu/Bolo), Dr Igwe Achese (Okrika), Promise Reginald (Omuma), Enyiada Cookey-Gam (Opobo/Nkoro), Gift Okere (Oyigbo), Ezebunwo Ichemati (Port Harcourt) and Matthew Nenubari Dike (Tai).

RSIEC had at the end of the election on Saturday, declared results for 22 local government areas, where APP cleared all the seats, but the result of Etche Local Government Area was reserved for Sunday, which was later announced and a candidate of AA emerged victoriously as the council chairman.

While declaring the result of Etche Local Government Area in Port Harcourt, the RSIEC chairman said the outcome of the October 5 local government elections had made a profound statement that the ballot paper in the hands of the people was stronger than arms and ammunition.

Enebeli explained that after it was stood down on Saturday, the process of collation of votes cast in Etche Local Government Area for the chairmanship position was eventually completed.

He said it was done with discrete introspection, impartiality and electoral justice, with the lawful votes meeting the two-thirds of the majority of valid votes cast in favour of the Action Alliance candidate.

Enebeli said, “We can see that Rivers people and residents in their overwhelming majority of opinion have given veracity of vindication to RSIEC avowed position to conduct a free, fair, credible, transparent, all-inclusive, violence-free, successful and treasured election by the Treasure Base of the Nation, Rivers State, without police or security agencies.”

He said of the 319 political wards, APP won 314 councillorship positions, while other parties clinched wins in the remaining five positions.

According to him, while APP won 314 councillorship seats, All Progressives Congress (APC) secured the seat in Okrika Ward 3, Boot Party secured one seat in Ahoada West, Labour Party (LP) secured the seat in Ward 3, while the Social Democratic Party (SDP) won the Ward 3 seat, and Young People’s Party (YPP) secured Ward 5 councillorship seat in three other local government areas.

Presenting Certificates of Return to the 23 chairmen and vice chairmen, Enebeli said it was done in compliance with Section 59 of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission Law No. 2 of 2018.

Atiku: Nothing is Better Than Democracy

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said the conclusion of the Rivers State local government election had shown that nothing was better than democracy.

Atiku congratulated all the elected council chairmen and the councillors.

In a statement, Atiku stated, “With the conclusion of the local government election in Rivers State, the shadows of political intimidation and judicial chicanery have dissipated, paving the way for the noble pursuit of governance to commence in the state.

“From the bustling heart of Port Harcourt to the tranquil shores of Onne, the populace has spoken in harmonious unison, affirming that nothing can better democracy.

“As prophesied, it has now been revealed that the citizens of Rivers are astute and resolute, unwavering in their rejection of any form of political oppression, harassment, or the machinations of self-serving godfathers.

“As I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected local government leaders, I urge them to wear the welfare of the people as their foremost badge of honour, shunning the path of tyranny and delusional ambition in their political endeavours.”

Atiku added, “Moreover, I commend the resilient people of Rivers State for their steadfastness in the face of adversity, courageously ensuring that yesterday’s (Saturday’s) election unfolded with peace and integrity.

“I must also applaud Governor Fubara for his unwavering commitment to the people’s interests, safeguarding the sanctity of the local government elections, even amidst provocative challenges.

“In the grand tapestry of this election, it is ultimately the people who emerge victorious, their sacred right to choose their leaders firmly upheld within the framework of our democratic process.”

CTC Chair: Wike Usurping Tinubu’s Power

Outgone Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Evans Bipi, accused Wike of usurping Tinubu’s powers.

Bipi alleged that the former governor of Rivers State ordered the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to stop the just concluded council election in the state.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Emeka Idika, Bipi made the allegation while reacting to the withdrawal of the Nigeria Police from the election, citing a purported order of a Federal High Court, Abuja.

He said the alleged “failed attempt by the FCT minister to use the Inspector General of Police to stop the conduct of the election was contrary to the decision of the president to implement the recent judgement of the Supreme Court on local government autonomy.”

Bipi wondered why the IGP would allegedly “take an order from the minister of FCT that contradicts the directive of the president.”

A chieftain of APC, Eze Chukwuemeka, said the success of the election had exposed the true enemies of Rivers State

The erstwhile National Publicity Secretary of the defunct New People’s Democratic Party (nPDP), in a press statement, yesterday, described the election as victory against undemocratic forces and some selfish politicians who did not have the interest of Rivers people at heart.

HURIWA Tasks NJC to Sanction Judges over Frivolous Court Orders

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) expressed concern over increasing issuance of frivolous court orders and ex-parte injunctions by judges, particularly in politically sensitive cases.

HURIWA noted the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State and tasked the National Judicial Council (NJC) to, as a matter of necessity, sanction judicial officers involved in the issuance of frivolous orders.

He warned that such practices could jeopardise Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.

HURIWA stated that the political situation in Rivers State, which was being intensified by conflicting court orders by various judges, mirrored Nigeria’s troubled political history and threatened the stability of its democratic processes.

HURIWA, in a statement by its National coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said in recent weeks, Rivers State had witnessed legal battles, with judges from Federal High Courts in Abuja issuing restraining orders that appeared to destabilise the duly elected administration in the state.

It also said many of the court orders were tainted by allegations of bribery, thereby further eroding public trust in the judiciary.

HURIWA warned that the judiciary was at risk of becoming a tool for political manipulation, with corrupt judges contributing to the erosion of democratic order.

Frank: Wike Shopping for Court Order to Halt Allocation to Local Councils in Rivers

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, Timi Frank, alleged that Wike was planning to secure a court injunction to block releases from the Federation Account to the 22 local government councils in Rivers state.

Frank alleged that Wike resorted to the plot following his failure to stop the local government elections in the state.

Frank, in a statement, said Wike through his proxies would today, Monday, or any day soon, approach a Federal High Court in Abuja with spurious writ with prayers that monthly funds allocation to the 22 local government areas in Rivers State should be withheld with claims that the elections were held in violation of a court ruling.

He called on Wike to abandon the plot in the interest of the people of Rivers State and find alternative means to settle his rift with Fubara.

He also called on Tinubu not to allow Wike to dent his democratic credentials with such a retrogressive court action, seeing that local councils in Lagos State suffered similar fate during his administration as governor through the devious orchestration of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.