FG Approves N820bn for Completion of Abuja-Kaduna-Kano, Bodo Bonny Highways

*Threatens to cancel Julius Berger’s N740bn contract if firm fails to sign reviewed deal

*Ohanaeze Ndigbo says insinuations of lopsided road infrastructure in South unfounded

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

The federal government has approved over N820 billion for the rehabilitation of the critical Abuja-Kaduna-Kano expressway as well as for the completion of the Bodo-Bonny road in Opobo, Rivers State.



A statement in Abuja yesterday by Uchenna Orji, spokesman to the Minister of Works, David Umahi, further stated that the federal government had tasked Julius Berger Nigeria Plc on the need to fast-track the completion of the rehabilitation of the two major road infrastructure.



He quoted Umahi as having given the charge during a meeting with Julius Berger represented by its Executive Director, Projects, Benjamin Bott and the Head of Contract Management, Omonigho Brown at the ministry’s headquarters in Mabushi, Abuja.



Speaking during the meeting, Umahi recalled that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its meeting of September 23, 2024 approved the re-scoping and downward review of the contract for the rehabilitation of the Abuja – Kaduna – Zaria – Kano dual carriageway.

At the same time, he stated that it also revised the estimated total cost/ augmentation of the contract for the construction of Bodo-Bonny road with bridges across the Opobo channel, route 430 in Rivers State, contract No. 6247.



These, he said amounted to a total contract sum of N740,797,204,713. 25 and N80,076,361,036.13, tasking the contractors handling federal government’s projects on the need for corporate nationalism in price negotiation in the face of the daunting economic challenges facing Nigeria.



He said: “Then we have section II of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano, which is 82 kilometres by two, which is the section that JBN Plc is working on. And so, if you check what FEC approved on 23rd of September, FEC had approved that the total contract sum within the scope of Berger would be N740 billion, which means that if you remove N391 billion paid already, you now have about N340 billion remaining, which is the scope of their work for the 164 kilometres.”

He urged the contractor to mobilise in the four sections of the project to finish the job within 14 months.



Umahi noted that the prices given on the said projects were the best, in view of the economic reality of the time.

He added: “So we are appealing to you not to try to increase the contract sum, because it will not be possible. And we have written to the President to approve that if JBN Plc does not accept the N740 billion, we will terminate the contract.



“We have terminated some of their jobs because we’ve been negotiating sometimes 12 months, 13 months. There must be an end to negotiation. We are ready to pay you (JBN Plc) even fresh mobilisation, just to underscore the interest of the President on this project. So we are appealing and begging you that by Monday, you should be able to sign the addendum to the contract.”



He harped on the need for Julius Berger Plc to mobilise in multiple locations of the two projects so as to complete them in record time.

On the Bodo-Bonny project, Umahi said: “We don’t think we have any issue. We’ve agreed on the N280 billion, which is the new contract sum that is fixed, and then for a 12-month completion period; that is an additional 12 months.



“ So we want you to mobilise in a minimum of three locations. So that within these 12 months, we’ll be able to finish the job. In the letter to NLNG, we had to also propose 30 per cent advance payment, so that they will be able to have enough funds to mitigate inflation and any form of variation.”

The meeting ended with a formal handover of the Letters of Award in respect of the reviewed approved projects contract sums to Julius Berger (Plc), the statement said.

Part of the terms contained in the letters said: “That the contract is fixed, firm, non-transferable and deemed duly terminated by effluxion of time, unless otherwise formally reviewed by the ministry.”



Also, in order to bring succour to road users, the Federal Ministry of Works has commenced emergency repairs of failed portions of the Abuja- Kaduna dual carriageway. The contractor is Messrs H&M (Nig.) Ltd.

The scope of the contract consists of patching of existing potholes, as well as the reinstatement of critically failed sections of the said alignment. And the approved contract sum is N366 million, a statement from the ministry said.



Speaking during an inspection tour of the project at the weekend 2024, the Directors, Highways, North Central Zone I, Mohammed Goni and Special Projects (North), Olufemi Adetunji urged the contractor to adhere to the terms of the contract, as no extension of the completion period will be entertained.

They described the project as a catalyst to economic growth and a vital artery connecting the Northern and Southern parts of the country. Goni promised Nigerians that with the successful completion of the contract, the remaining failed parts from Tafa – Kaduna will also be awarded, reiterating the resolve of the present administration to the provision of critical road infrastructure.



The Project Supervisor, H&M (Nig.) Ltd, Mr. Lawrence Emmanuel disclosed that work is ongoing with the cutting and shaping of the failed portions reaching Dikko Junction in Niger State, while the asphalting of the cut points is expected to start on Monday 7, October, 2024.

While complaining about the high volume of traffic on the road, which is slowing the pace of work, he promised its delivery on the scheduled date.

Also on the inspection visit was the Federal Controller of Works, FCT, Yakubu Usman, who promised daily inspections and diligent supervision of the project, while it lasts.

Meanwhile, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has described the allegations made by one Muhammad Jamil, also known as Jadda Garko that the Minister of Works, Umahi was lopsided in the allocation of road and bridge projects across the country as unfounded and baseless.

In a statement issued by the Secretary of the organisation, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the apex body asserted that the allegations was a broader effort by certain opposition figures to create discord and distract the minister from his critical responsibilities.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo categorically asserts that the insinuations of lop-sidedness in the execution of these vital projects are not only baseless but are emblematic of a broader effort by certain opposition figures to create discord and distract the Minister from his critical responsibilities.

“Senator Umahi has been dedicatedly executing the mandates bestowed upon him by President Bola Tinubu and the FEC, working tirelessly to fulfil the Renewed Hope Agenda aimed at transforming Nigeria’s infrastructural landscape for the betterment of all citizens,” the group stated.

Ohanaeze also insisted that the Northern region is not merely a beneficiary but, indeed, the largest beneficiary of Tinubu’s infrastructural initiatives, receiving a greater share of road and bridge projects than the Southern region.

Isiguzoro said “our assertion is grounded in verified empirical data, refuting the claims of disparity that have been irresponsibly propagated by dissenting parties. The rhetoric of inequity has no place amidst the facts that illuminate the government’s commitment to equitable distribution of resources and services.

“Recent data unequivocally illustrates the breadth of progress under Senator Umahi’s leadership, with 2,735 kilometres of road projects actively under construction. Of these, a substantial 1,414 kilometres (52 per cent) are allocated to the Northern region, as opposed to 1,321 kilometres (48 per cent) designated for the Southern region.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo further called on all patriotic Nigerians to unite in solidarity with the ongoing national infrastructural advancements and reject divisive rhetoric by disgruntled elements.