A’Ibom Tech Week to Find Innovative Solutions to Society Problems

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The organisers of Akwa Ibom Tech Week, the Ibom Innovation Network (IIN), has gone into partnership with Ibom Air and other institutions to launch innovation challenges to solve local problems in the society.

In a bold step to catalyze Nigeria’s economic growth through innovation and technology, the organizers of the Akwa Ibom Tech Week officially launched the 2024 innovation challenge at a media event in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The launch marks the beginning of one month of competition ahead of the Akwa Ibom Tech Week where contestants will find innovative solutions to known problems.

The network aims to provide a vibrant ecosystem for innovators, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders to collaborate, create, and scale solutions to pressing societal challenges.

President of IIN, Hanson Johnson, explained that: “The Akwa Ibom Tech Week 2024 Innovation Challenge is more than just a competition.

“We’re challenging our brightest minds to develop solutions that address real-world problems, fostering a resilient innovation ecosystem.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to empowering youths, driving economic growth, and positioning Akwa Ibom as Africa’s new tech destination.”

At the forum, the General Manager, Marketing and Communications, Ibom Air,

Aniekan Essienette, announced the Ibom Air Prize for Innovation.

The GM of the Ibom Air gave reason for the sponsorship of the Innovation Challenge of Akwa Ibom Tech Week, saying it is the airline’s mission to lead Nigeria’s aviation space with homegrown innovation.

On his part, the Group Manager, ICT, Ibom Air, Stanley Igwe, expressed the readiness of Ibom Air to support Ibom Innovation Network by promoting and rewarding local innovators through the innovation challenge.

Co-planner of the event in charge of publicity, Idongesit Essien, lauded the sponsors, and announced N10 Million prize money raised from private sector for the programme.

He named some of the sponsors to include Ibom Air, Ubulu Africa, Hotels NG, Start Innovation Hub, Metikon Engineering, Victoria Ekanem Foundation and Engineering Automation Technology Limited.

Essien, recalled that Akwa Ibom Tech Week in 2023 sought to position Akwa Ibom State as “Africa’s New Tech Destination,” adding that the stakes have been increased with the innovation challenge, as the stakeholders seek to utilize local talents to build solutions to local.

Another Co-founder of Ubulu Africa and Director at Ibom Innovation Network, Dr. Odiong Akpan, also called on more participation from the private sector and government institutions to partner with IIN to foster the growth of innovation in Akwa Ibom.