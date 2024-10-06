Woodhall Capital, NCCA Explore Strategies to Navigate Economic Landscape Amid Banking Recapitalisation

*To honour Mo Abudu with visionary leadership award at breakfast meeting

James Emejo in Abuja

Woodhall Capital has announced its partnership with the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) for their upcoming breakfast meeting with the theme, ‘How the Changing Banking Sector Landscape Can Support Nigeria’s Socio-economic Reforms’.

The session, scheduled for October 8, 2024 in Lagos, will equip Nigerian and American businesses with insights and strategies for navigating the current economic landscape.



In a statement, the acting Director General, NACC, Ms. Wofai Samuel, also disclosed that during the breakfast meeting, Woodhall Capital would honour Mo Abudu with the Visionary Leadership Award as she celebrates her 60th birthday.

“Mo Abudu has significantly influenced the growth of the entertainment and media sectors in Nigeria, promoting cultural exchange between Nigeria and the United States,” she said.



She added that the immediate past President, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Mr. Kenneth Opara, will be the guest speaker of the meeting.

The discussants, according to her, include: Chief Executive, American Business Council (ABC), Mrs. Margaret Olele; former Director, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)/Chairman, ICC Banking Commission of the International Chamber of Commerce Nigeria, Dr. Omolara Akanji.



Also, on the panel to review the guest speaker’s presentation is President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Otunba Francis Meshioye, while Founder/Chairman of Proshare, one of Nigeria’s leading financial hubs, Mr. Olufemi Awoyemi will moderate the session.

The chief host is the National President, NACC, Alhaji Sheriff Balogun.

The Founder, Woodhall Capital, Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, said the collaboration with NACC would enhance business relations between both countries while recognising the achievements of Mo Abudu.



She said Mo Abudu’s work had “elevated the creative landscape in Nigeria and contributed to the country’s global presence. This partnership aims to facilitate discussions that will benefit businesses on both sides of the Atlantic”.

Woodhall Capital is a leading financial advisory firm that has raised over $5 billion from various funding sources across the globe.

The funds have been raised to support local financial institutions, multinationals and conglomerates operating in various economic sectors in Nigeria and across Africa.

On the other hand, NACC remains Nigeria’s foremost bi-lateral chamber established in 1960.