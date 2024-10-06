Women Affairs Minister Pledges Enhanced Reintegration, Support for Discharged Female Soldier

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, has said her ministry will enhance the reintegration process of the discharged female soldier, Ruth Ogunleye, to enable her to adapt easily to her new situation.

Ogunleye was recently discharged from the Nigerian Army after a panel of inquiry investigated her alleged case of sexual abuse and molestation by some senior officers.

The panel had concluded that the ex-female soldier raised a false alarm, but she disagreed with the outcome of the investigation.

Mrs. Kennedy-Ohanenye gave the assurance at the weekend when she received Ogunleye in her office, in Abuja.

She stated that the ministry would create an enabling environment to enable her to access funds and also acquire skills in Information Technology (IT).

In addition, the minister said arrangements were also made by the ministry to obtain a scholarship that would see her through her life’s ambition of becoming a professional nurse.

She said: “The ministry is in liaison with the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education (TVEE) to enable Ruth Ogunleye to acquire relevant skills, especially in ICT within the shortest possible time, and thereafter, she will be provided with the necessary equipment for an online IT job.”

She commended Nigerians who took time, through various social media platforms to keep the citizens and government abreast with sinister happenings in the society, with a view not only to create awareness but also, to ensure that solutions were proffered.

The minister, therefore called on non-governmental organisations, philanthropists, and the public to show her love and care by supporting the ministry in its effort to rehabilitate Ogunleye to enable her to embrace the new opportunities being offered to her to put the past behind.

In her response, Ogunleye thanked the minister as well as the management and staff of the ministry for lending her support in her hour of need.

Highlights of the visit included the presentation of the sum of N200,000 in cash to Ogunleye by the ministry through the minister.