Tinubu Rejoices with Long Time Ally, Dele Alake, at 68

.Describes him as an invaluable partner, honest, tact and determined

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, on his 68th birthday.

The president, in a statement issued yesterday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, celebrated his long-time ally, buddy, brother and invaluable partner for his support throughout his political journey as senator, governor of Lagos State, presidential candidate and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President Tinubu said he cherished working closely and collaboratively with Alake in more than three decades.

The president thanked Alake for his candid counseling and unwavering support, which have provided invaluable guidance during challenging times in public office.

He noted that Alake’s staying power in the various roles he has handled in his lifetime has been rooted in his honesty, passion, tact, determination and exceptional public relations.

President Tinubu expressed optimism that the minister will continue to uphold his high standards of excellence in service to the nation.

He joined family, friends, and well-wishers in offering prayers for Alake’s continued success and well-being.