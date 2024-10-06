NAF to Intensify Air Onslaught Against Agitators, Criminals in S’east, S’south 

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has disclosed its readiness to intensify air onslaught against separatist agitators and other criminal elements in the South-east and South-south geo-political zones, as part of the grand plan to meet national security objectives.

A statement by the Deputy Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Group Captain Kabiru Ali, on Sunday said that the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, visited the zones to evaluate operational readiness and infrastructural development of the units with a view to enhancing their efficiency and effectiveness.

According to him, “In furtherance of the drive to actualise his command philosophy of transforming the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), for greater agility and resilience to effectively project air power in meeting all national security imperatives, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, on Saturday, 5 October, 2024, conducted an operational tour of NAF units in Enugu and Port Harcourt. The purpose of the visit was to evaluate operational readiness and infrastructural development of the units with a view to enhancing their efficiency and effectiveness”.

Ali noted that while in Enugu, the CAS visited the 405 Helicopter Combat Training Group (HCTG) and the International Helicopter Flying School (IHFS), adding that during the tour, Abubakar inspected various facilities, interacted with personnel and discussed ways to improve operational performance.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining high levels of preparedness to meet current and emerging security challenges.

The CAS further highlighted his commitment to implementing developmental projects and procuring critical service facilities that would elevate the standards of the units.

He said: “Our goal is to ensure a vibrant and effective service delivery across all platforms.”

Abubakar also extended the tour to 115 Special Operations Group (SOG) in Port Harcourt, reiterating the same mission of assessing operational readiness and identifying areas for infrastructural upgrades.

He reassured the personnel that efforts to provide better facilities and equipment will be prioritized.

Operational visits such as this, he said, underscored his unrelenting determination to improve the NAF’s airpower capabilities through strategic infrastructural enhancements, as well as robust operational, logistical and welfare support.