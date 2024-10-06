Land Disputes: Ogwashi-Uku Optimistic Oborevwori’s Judicial Panel will Engender Enduring Peace

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom has expressed optimism that the judicial commission of inquiry on various landed disputes, set up few days ago by the Delta State Government, will engender enduring peace not only in and around Ogwashi-Uku in Aniocha South Local Government Area but Delta State at large.

The Ogwashi-Uku-in-Council explained at the weekend that its optimism was motivated by the fact that, more than other previous efforts at addressing the series of the lingering issue, a judicial commission of inquiry on several thorny boundary disputes between Ogwashi-Uku and its neighbouring communities, was capable of digging down to the root cause or causes of the disputes with historical and legitimate legal documentary evidence, and thereby reach final resolutions.

The decision by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to constitute the high-powered panel is regarded as a landmark realistic effort by the state government to find a truly lasting solution to the perennial land disputes that have sometimes led to violence with loss of lives and poo property over the years, the Ogwashi-Uku authorities said.

The Obi of Ogwashi-Uku, HRM (Dr) Ifechukwude Anishi Okonjo II, who reaffirmed to newsmen at his palace the position of his Community on the government’s measure, noted that since the Ogwashi-Uku monarchy under his watch was totally for civilized and due legal diligence in all matters of socio-cultural and administrative matters, the Delta State Government was simply taking the appropriate action in the overall interest of peace and development.

Obi Okonjo, who spoke on the Community’s annual New Yam Festival held last week, which he described as a harvest thanksgiving to God by a generally agrarian people as they contemplate a new planting season; also, his plan to build a modern technology centre and a new palace with state-of-the-art IT facilities in Ogwashi-Uku.

The monarch sstressed that he was determined to emulate the educated, humble and peaceful disposition of his late Father, Obi Prof Chukwukah Okonjo towards revolutionizing development of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, lamenting that intervening factors, including bastardization of the Ogwashi-Uku traditional land tenure system and illegal acquisition and sale of traditional lands especially by a new generation of settler-farmers in some of Ogwashi-Uku villages and satellite towns as well as neighbouring communities have been a major distraction.

Flanked by his Chief of Staff, Prince Onyeama Okonjo and the palace secretary, the Ogwashi-Uku monarch said, “Ogwashi-Uku doesn’t trespass into (neighbouring) communiy land; and, we don’t believe in hiring thugs and carrying guns.

“Nothwithstanding, we have all the historical documents and cartographic evidence, some dating back to pre-Indepence Nigeria, Western Region and Midwestern Region. Traditional rulers of old monarchies don’t just come from the blues but emerge through rigorous processes involving the traditional system as well as local government and the three arms of the State Government. Just take the emergence of the new Asagba of Asaba for example, in spite of the towering stature of Obi Prof Ephiphany Azinge (SAN).

“We have to trust the process; we want to put human face and legal stamp to all our actions; so, we haven’t sent anyone packing, but only want legal procedures to be adhered to. Our intent is not to forement trouble; we want to live in peace with our neighbours because we believe in peace, development and progress.”

Although, unforseen circumstances like the COVID-19 global epidemic had disrupted the commencement of the major infrastructural and human capital development blueprint he had envisioned with the Ogwashi-Uku-in-Council, the coming of the governmernt’s commission, and the completion of its assignment, would create the enabling environment for the policies and programmes of his administration.

In a statement by the Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Dr Kingsley Emu, sequel to the meeting of the Delta State Security Council held last Wednesday at the Government House Asaba, the government said that the decision for a seven-member panel was based on rigorous deliberations on the vexed issue of all and disputes.

“The meeting deliberated extensively on several security reports bordering on kingship and land ownership tussles within Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom and its neighbouring communities, which had led to series of attacks and counter–attacks resulting in the loss of lives and property.

“Having conducted investigations into the cause(s) of the disputes and interfaced with contending parties and stakeholders, the State Security Council has resolved upon the need for an unbiased consideration of the underlying issues to the disputes.

“Consequently, His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State has constituted a Commission of Inquiry to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the crises and proffer appropriate recommendations for achieving lasting peace”, the statement said.

The affected towns and villages Asaba neighbouring communities of lbusa, Okpanam, Otulu and Ubulu-Okiti as well as Olodu, Ewulu, Azagba-Ogwashi, Aboh-Ogwashi, and Olloh-Ogwashi communities, the statement explained.

Meanwhile, the l Obi of Ogwashi-Uku Palace Secretary, Prince Ifeakanachukwu Emordi, has assured the general public that consituting of the judicial commission towards unraveling the aforementioned land-related issues would not unduly disrupt the administrative system of the kingdom, pledging full cooperation with the panel.

Prince said, “The Obi believes in the rule of law and is committed to ensuring that the Ogwashi-Uku community assists with the commission’s work. As directed by His Excellency the governor of Delta State and mandated by the state government, the Obi will take direct control of the affected satellite communities for the next 60 days, with the assistance of law enforcement agencies to ensure there is no breach of peace.

“The Obi’s leadership and commitment to resolving these internal and external disputes will undoubtedly bring clarity and fairness to the issues at hand, paving the way for a more harmonious relationship between Ogwashi-Uku and its neighboring communities and within the kingdom.”

The seven-man Commission of Inquiry has as Chairman the Hon Justice E.N. Emudainowho while Gabriel Ikemefuna Eze-Onwenz, Esq is the Secretary, with other distinguished members including Dr (Mrs) Josephine Ajoritsedere Awosika, a seasoned public servant, Dr (Pharm) Paul Enebeli and Prof Andrew Onokerhoraye, an academic and former vice-chancellor of the University of Benin.

Also serving on the panel are DCP Charles Dike, Deputy Commissioner of Police; Barr. Moses Namo, Assistant Director of the Department of State Services; and Barr. Gabriel Ikemefuna Eze, Director of Advisory Services at the Ministry of Justice. Their collective expertise is expected to provide a well-rounded and thorough inquiry.

Nevertheless, the State Security Council further stated, “Arising from this development, the activities of all Clan Chiefs (Okwabanis) installed in the affected areas and beyond by the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku have been suspended pending the outcome of the proceedings of the Commission of Inquiry, which is composed by persons of proven integrity.

“The Obi of Ogwashi-Uku shall continue to administer his Kingdom with respect to all traditional matters, while the security of lives and property would be handled by the Security Agencies.”

The commission of inquiry is expected to be inaugurated this week, and it is expected to sit for a period not exceeding eight weeks, when it would turn up its White Paper on its findings and recommendations.