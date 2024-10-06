HoS Seeks Collaboration with AANI on Capacity Building 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, has sought collaboration with the Alumni Association of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (AANI) to explore further improvement on the implementation of Pillar1 of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP25), which focuses on building staff capabilities and talent management.

She disclosed this when the members of the AANI led by the President, Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor, paid her a courtesy visit.

The HCSF noted that the visit would mark the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between her office and AANI, stating that the partnership would add value and address the skills gaps identified in the system.

“AANI will sit perfectly well with our pillar one initiative dwelling on capabilities building and talent management,” adding that, “we are expanding existing training programmes, reviewing our curricula, adopting e-learning and introducing other initiatives to build the capacity of staff,” Walson-Jack said.

While commending the enormous research work conducted by participants during their programmes at the national institute, she advised that such research documents should be collated by the institute and sent to relevant Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, to aid policy formulation and implementation.

Earlier, Ambassador Okafor, stated that the NIPSS is the highest policy think tank in the country that has produced several technocrats and statesmen who have contributed favourably to the development of Nigeria.

He also noted that there has not been any problem in Nigeria, that has not been researched by the institute, adding that government would benefit immensely from utilising the services of AANI.

He assured the HoS of the alumni’s unflinching support and commitment in driving positive change through partnerships in the service and for the development of the country.

“The national institute, contributes immensely to national development as Nigeria’s apex policy think-tank, through numerous evidence-based policy recommendations as well as through constant, constructive engagement with policy makers at all levels,” he stated.