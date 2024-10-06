Curbing Insecurity with SIM Card Deactivation

Telecoms

Emma Okonji examines the security impact of the deactivation of over 20 million SIM cards that were not linked to National Identification Number (NIN), before September 15 when the deactivation exercise was carried out across networks, as ordered by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)

After several postponements of the deadline for SIM card deactivation across networks, coupled with the warnings from the NCC about the danger of non-linkage of SIM cards with NIN, the NCC, in collaboration with telecoms operators, has made its threat to disconnect all SIM cards that were not linked to NIN after September 14.

Telecoms operators, on September 15, disconnected over 20 million SIM cards that were not linked to the National Identification Number of the affected SIM card holders, insisting that the disconnection exercise will help address Nigeria’s insecurity challenges. Both the NCC and the operators are of the view that most Nigerians use unregistered SIM cards and SIM cards not linked to any NIN, to perpetrate crimes like kidnapping. Such SIM cards could be used to make calls and demand for ransom from the families of the kidnapped victims, among other established crimes.

SIM Card Deactivation

After the September 14, 2024, new deadline for NIN-SIM linkage, telecoms operators carried out a massive SIM card disconnection exercise on September 15 without further warning, this development affected over 20 million SIM card holders whose SIM cards were not linked to their NIN.

Despite the pains that the affected telecoms subscribers are experiencing as a result of the disconnection, telecoms operators have insisted that the massive disconnection of SIM cards that were not linked to NIN would go a long way to address insecurity in the country while advising affected subscribers to link their SIM cards and be reconnected.

Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, who is also the spokesperson for telecoms operators in Nigeria, said over 20 million SIM cards were disconnected in one day after the September 14 new deadline.

According to Adebayo, the disconnection exercise is in phases, having disconnected the first batch and the second batch of subscribers, long before now.

“The first batch in the disconnection exercise was carried out on those with just one SIM card that was not linked to NIN. The second batch was carried out on those with more than five SIM cards that were not linked to NIN. The third batch, which was later extended to September 14, was carried out on those with less than five SIM cards, and we have complied with regulatory instructions to that extent. The only way to have services restored to the affected subscribers is for them to link their NIN with their SIM cards. There is no other way around it. “We are not going to seek any further extension, because everyone has an indelible belief that this has taken too long. We have exceeded our goodwill, more or less, in seeking for extension of deadlines, and we don’t think that there’s any need for an extension of deadlines again because quite a several people have complied. If so many could comply with the previous deadlines, we have no reason to excuse those who have not complied,” Adebayo said.

Adebayo however said the SIM cards of affected subscribers could be reactivated if the subscribers present their NIN and link their SIM cards to their NIN.

“We have made it public how the SIM cards of affected subscribers can be reactivated. If they do what they are supposed to do, they can be reconnected to the networks. Several deadlines have come and gone, and we as telecoms operators have done what we are supposed to do as directed by the NCC, but all deactivated SIM cards can be reactivated when the affected subscribers do the needful.

“NCC has shifted the deadline severally and there will be no further shift to put an end to the back-and-forth movement surrounding SIM card linkage in Nigeria,” Adebayo further said.

Security Issues

According to Adebayo, one of the reasons why the NCC is insisting on SIM card linkage is to address security concerns in the country. The NCC sees this measure as one of the measures to address security issues in our country because insecurity has been on the high side.

“I can tell you that the measure applied by NCC in ensuring NIN-SIM linkage has worked to a greater extent because while security matters are not publicly discussed, issues leading to security collapse are often mentioned by security experts. If we have all the data of telecoms subscribers in the country, then we will be able to provide necessary information to security agents when they are carrying out any investigation on any subscriber,” Adebayo said.

According to him, “We are doing what is necessary to support security agents in times of investigations because we have the information that is required of us. At the moment, we haven’t had any case where security operatives accused telecoms operators of not providing information for their investigation.

So that means that as far as we are concerned in our regard, we can provide them with the necessary information when they require it.”

NCC, in a recent statement it issued on NIN-SIM linkage, which was signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Reuben Muoka, said: “The complete linkage of all SIM cards to NINs is essential for enhancing the trust and security of our digital economy. By verifying all mobile users, this policy strengthens confidence in digital transactions, reduces the risk of fraud and cybercrime, and supports greater participation in e-commerce, digital banking, and mobile money services. This, in turn, promotes financial inclusion and drives economic growth.

“Through collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the NCC has uncovered alarming cases where individuals possessed an unusually high number of SIM cards—some exceeding 100,000. The commission also remains committed to working with security agencies and other stakeholders to crack down on the sale of pre-registered SIMs, thereby safeguarding national security and ensuring the integrity of mobile numbers in Nigeria.”

Data Consolidation

Having reached the level where we have the correct data of all registered telecoms subscribers and having enough data to share, it becomes imperative for the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to consolidate all the data in silos to build a single database for Nigeria that could be accessed by those who genuinely need such information, Adebayo further said.

Previous Deadlines

Since the directive for SIM registration and NIN-SIM linkage was given in 2020 by the federal government, there have been several shifts in deadlines, before the September 14, 2024 deadline, which turned out to be the final deadline.

The compulsory linkage of NIN with SIM began in December 2020 when the federal government, through the Nigerian Communications Commission, directed telecommunications companies to bar unregistered SIM cards and SIMs that were not linked to NIN.

But for four years, the NCC kept fixing and shifting deadlines that were never successfully implemented due to the inability of subscribers to meet the deadlines for various reasons, a development that caused serious pains and challenges to telecoms subscribers, each time the operators attempted to implement the directive to disconnect improperly registered SIM cards and SIM cards not linked to NIN.

From December 2020 to April 2024, the commission had severally reviewed the deadlines for NIN-SIM linkage to ensure that all subscribers comply with the directive. On April 15, 2024, a new date was set as the deadline for the full network barring subscribers with four or fewer SIMs with unverified NIN details. The deadline was again reviewed and extended to July 31, 2024, to give consumers more time to ensure their submitted NIN details were properly verified.

But a few days to July 31, and shortly before the August 1 commencement of the nationwide protest on #Bad Governance, the NCC issued a statement, informing the public of the government’s plan to discontinue the SIM deactivation exercise on July 31.

A few weeks later, precisely on August 29, NCC issued another statement, informing telecoms subscribers of a new and final deadline for NIN-SIM linkage, which was September 14, 2024. It was after the final deadline that over 20 million SIM cards were disconnected.

Despite the many challenges faced by the NCC in addressing SIM registration and NIN-SIM linkage since December 2020, the commission has said there has been significant progress in the federal government’s 2020 policy to link all SIMs to NINs, as over 153 million SIMs have been successfully linked to NIN till date, reflecting an impressive compliance rate of 96 per cent, which is a substantial increase from 69.7 per cent in January 2024.