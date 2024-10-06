Bandits Kill Nine Vigilantes, Steal Six Pump Action Rifles in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Bandits carried out two separate attacks on vigilante groups in Katsina State on Friday evening, resulting in the deaths of nine security personnel.

Six pump action guns were also stolen by the bandits during the onslaught.

According to a credible security source, the first incident occurred when a group of bandits armed with sophisticated weapons ambushed members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps (KSCWC) and vigilante members who were providing security for farmers harvesting crops at Unguwar Kafa along the Yankara-Faskari Road in Faskari Local Government Area.

The source explained that upon learning of the attack, a joint security team comprising the police and military personnel from nearby Unguwar Boka was mobilised to the scene.

The source added that following a fierce gun battle, the security forces successfully repelled the bandits, forcing them to flee into a nearby forest.

However, he said six officers lost their lives in the attack. Among them were four members of the Community Watch Corps and two vigilante officers.

In a separate attack on the same evening, another group of bandits ambushed vigilante officers from Matazu Local Government Area who were travelling from Gwarjo to Yalwa. Three vigilantes were killed, and one was seriously injured in the attack.

The Secretary of the Vigilante group in Matazu, Jamilu Aliyu, reportedly confirmed the incident to local media.

Following the attacks, Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Umaru Radda, expressed deep condolences to the families of the fallen security operatives. He commended their bravery and sacrifice in the line of duty.

“These brave men who lost their lives are true heroes of our state. Their sacrifice in service to Katsina will never be forgotten. We stand with their families in this difficult time and assure them of our unwavering support,” Governor Radda stated in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed.

The governor disclosed that the scene remains under close surveillance, with ongoing investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the security and welfare of all Katsina State residents. He called on residents to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies in their efforts to maintain peace and order across the state.