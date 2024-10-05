Victor Boniface Budding World-class Striker

Scoring 21 goals and 10 assists in 34 matches in all competitions last season, in spite of being plagued with injuries, Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface has continued where he left off, scoring five goals in eight games so far this season. Just on Tuesday, the Nigerian scored Bayern Leverkusen’s winner against AC Milan in the Champions League and has been attracting attention by some European giants. Indeed, his manager, Xabi Alonso did not mince words when he stated the Ondo-born striker has the potential to be a world-class player

Boniface has been a key player for Leverkusen in recent times, scoring 21 goals and 10 assists in 34 games in all competitions last season to help Alonso’s side to an incredible campaign in which they won the Bundesliga title unbeaten and reached the final of the Europa League.

It now seems the 23-year-old is continuing in similar fashion this season, with five goals in his first eight games in all competitions. It is, however, coming as no surprise that Chelsea sent scouts to monitor his last game.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen boss, Alonso, has confirmed that he told Victor Boniface that he could become like legendary Chelsea striker, Didier Drogba.

Boniface was an integral member of the Die Werkself side that won the Bundesliga last season, finishing as top scorer. He has continued the goalscoring form this season, recently finding the back of the net in the crucial Champions League clash against Milan.

The 23-year-old striker told journalists that Alonso had told him to learn from Drogba. The Spaniard has now confirmed this to reporters.

The former Liverpool midfielder believes the Ondo-born striker can reach the heights Drogba reached.

He highlighted Boniface’s strengths but pointed out facets of his game that require improvements, including aggressiveness.

“He has many qualities that could make him as formidable as Drogba,” Alonso said. “His strength and the difficulties he creates for defenders are remarkable.

“He’s exceptional in tight spaces and thrives around the box,” Alonso added. “But he needs to be more assertive in attacking the box when opportunities arise.

Alonso also expressed his commitment to helping the young striker develop and improve his decision-making.

“It is a process, we need to help him, we need to push him, and sometimes to take better decisions when it matters most.”

Since joining from Union Saint-Gilloise last summer, Boniface has made a strong impression.

With his growing influence in the squad, football fans will be eager to see how he continues to develop under Alonso’s guidance.

The German Bundesliga champions have a 100 per cent in the UEFA Champions League following a 1-0 win over Serie A giants AC Milan at the BayArena on Tuesday.

Boniface was the hero for Bayer Leverkusen, scoring what proved to be the game-winning goal five minutes into the second half, his first ever goal in the Champions League.

The Nigeria international thought he had broken the deadlock in the 21st minute when Jeremie Frimpong delivered a pass to the center, allowing Boniface to slot in what seemed like the opening goal, only for VAR to rule it out because the Netherlands international was offside.

Early in the second half, Boniface was in the right place at the right time to tap in the rebound at the back post after Frimpong’s initial effort was saved.

With seven titles won, AC Milan are the second most successful team in Champions League history, behind Real Madrid.

Speaking to TNT Sports shortly after the game, Boniface acknowledged that AC Milan were a tough nut to crack but was delighted that Bayer Leverkusen were able to grind out a win.

“It’s really good victory, we are happy we got the win, we know how strong the team is and we are happy we got the win,” Boniface revealed.

“We know how good they are but we have our game plan and we worked towards it and luckily for us, it worked out and we got the win. So, the important part for us is we got the victory.

“As a striker, it’s important to score in every game, not just in the Champions League but in every game. We try to do our best in every game – the league, Cup and Champions League.

“I’m happy I got the first goal in the Champions League so I feel really proud of myself.”

Bayer Leverkusen had their most difficult game of the new Bundesliga season last weekend when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bayern Munich.

Looking ahead to their next fixture with Bundesliga newcomers Holstein Kiel, Boniface said: “We just take it step by step. Now, we have an important game on Saturday (today) so we focus more on Saturday (today) than the rest. So, we take it step by step.”

After matchday two in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League, Bayer Leverkusen are sitting third in the standings, level on six points with leaders Borussia Dortmund and surprise package Brest.

Boniface has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the past three years. From playing for Norwegian side, Bodo Glimt, he moved to Belgian club Royale Union SG. And after just one season, he was snapped up by Bayer Leverkusen.

At BayArena, the 23-year-old hitman has grown to become a regular goal poacher on the domestic scene and on the continent.

Although he played in the Europa League in the last two seasons, Boniface got his first experience of UEFA Champions League football this season when Bayer Leverkusen thrashed Feyenoord 4-0 two weeks ago. The Super Eagles star failed to score in that game, but he had an impressive performance.

However, Boniface finally broke the duck on Tuesday, when Bayer Leverkusen played AC Milan.

“I feel good, this is what most young players from Africa dream of- to represent yourself and your club on the big stage,” Boniface said.

“I’m really proud of myself and happy we got the win. That’s the most important thing but I’m happy with the goal as well.”

Boniface has already started attracting attention from abroad due to his impressive displays. If he continues in his current form, he could be on his way to a bigger club soon.