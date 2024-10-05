Rivers LG Poll: Explosion Rocks Okocha-led APC Secretariat

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Tony Okocha’s led All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretariat on Aba Road, Port Harcourt, in the early hours of Saturday was hit by explosion, which destroyed part of the building.

THISDAY gathered that the incident happened at about 4am, hours before the state local government council elections.

A video clip circulating on social media showed that the incident, suspected to be from dynamites, damaged the main gate and the security house of the APC secretariat as well as as part of an adjoining building.

Meanwhile, in an SMS sent out to journalists in the state, the embattled Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Okocha, accused supporters of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, of the attack on the secretariat.

Okocha wrote: “At the wee hours of Saturday, pro-Fubara civilian soldiers detonated dynamites at our office.

“The second attempt to set it ablaze was foiled as the security at the gate quickly put out the fire.”

An aide to the APC CTC Chairman, Vincent Gbosi, said. “The Rivers State APC Secretariat along Aba Road in Port Harcourt heavily attacked with explosives in the early hours of today, Saturday – October 5th, 2024, by armed thugs suspected to be working with the Rivers State Government.

“Recall that the APC in Rivers State under the Leadership/Chairmanship of Sir (Chief) Tony Okocha is not participating in the so-called “Local Government Election” scheduled to hold today by the Rivers State Government under Governor Siminalayi Fubara as a result of plethora of court judgements barring security agencies in Rivers State from being a part of the process.

“It’s a reign of terror, horror, impunity, and illegality in Rivers State under the present government in the State.”