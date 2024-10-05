OOU Class of 2008 Law Alumni Rejoices as Ademola Abimbola Becomes SAN

Law Alumni Association of Olabisi Onabanjo University (2008/2009) tagged, Brave 600+, has felicitated one of its members, Ademola Abimbola, who has just been conferred with the title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the second member of the Class of 2008/2009 to be conferred with the title.

“He has again beamed the torch of the set and by this great achievement, thereby placing the set at the forefront as a theatrical spectacle to the legal profession and indeed the world at large”, a statement released by Mrs. Florence Omolola Jones – Idowu Esq., president of the Law Alumni Association, stated.

Mrs Florence Omolola Idowu

Jones – Idowu said: “On behalf of all members, the Executives and the Board of Trustees, we hereby congratulate Ademola Abimbola, SAN, for doing us proud, by getting to the enviable height, barely a year after Ayotunde Foluso Ogunleye SAN fondly called Tuxedo of Brave 600+ clinched the award as the 1st SAN of the class of almost 700 lawyers on the 27th November 2023.

“We are indeed making marks indelibly in the sands of time. Your elevation makes it the second gentleman from our set now seating at the inner bar.

“It’s great to see this happen in quick succession”.

Commending his doggedness, humility, hard work and tenacious effort in achieving this feat against all odds, she said the class was deeply proud and overjoyed to celebrate the well-deserved elevation of Abimbola to the inner bar.