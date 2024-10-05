Ondo Guber Poll: 18  Political Parties Nominated 24,148 out of 74,790 Polling, Collation Agents

*Three political parties have no agents at all polling, collation levels

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the 18 political parties participating in the November 16 Ondo governorship election nominated 24,148 polling and collation agents out of the expected cumulative figure of 74,790 agents. While three political parties have no agents at all polling and collation levels.



The electoral body said this means the 18 political parties nominated 32.3 per cent of the expected number of agents.



INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday while giving a summary of polling and collation agents submitted by political parties for the poll.



He stressed that three political parties have refused to nominate agents at all levels of polling or collation agents ahead of the November 16 Ondo governorship election.



The national commissioner revealed that following the closure of the portal for the upload of polling and collation agents for the Ondo State Governorship election, the commission was pleased to publish the summary of submissions made by political parties.



Olumekun recalled that the portal opened on 20th August, 2024 and automatically shut down at midnight on Monday 30th September 2024 as indicated on item 9 on the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the election released almost a year ago in September 2023.

He explained that in Ondo State, there are 3,933 polling units and 222 collation centres, consisting of 203 ward centres, 18 Local government areas and the state collation centre in Akure.



Olumekun noted: “A political party fielding candidates in the election is expected to nominate 4,155 agents. From the 18 parties participating in the election, the Commission expected a cumulative figure of 74,790 agents.



“However, only 24,148 were uploaded to the portal, made up of 22,689 polling, 1,249 ward, 196 Local Government and 14 State collation agents. Put together, the 18 political parties nominated 32.3 per cent of the expected number of agents.



“Three political parties have no agents at all levels of polling or collation.



“A detailed breakdown of the submissions has been uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information.”