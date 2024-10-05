  • Saturday, 5th October, 2024

CSR-in-Action Drives Innovative Financing in Extractive Sector

Business | 13 mins ago

Omolabake Fasogbon

Aiming at sustainability in the extractive industry, CSR-in-Action has announced a new competition focused on developing innovative green financing solutions for Africa’s extractive sector.

The firm informed that the competition was designed as part of activities for its Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) conference holding October 22.

Chief Executive of CSR-in-Action and Convener of SITEI, Bekeme Olowola, reiterated the objective of the initiative as to ignite innovative thinking and generate actionable solutions centered on green financing in the mining and oil industries. 

Focusing on the theme, ‘’Designing a Game-Changing Green-Financing Solution for Africa’s Extractive Sector,” participants are expected to explore how sustainable financing can be harnessed to transform Africa’s extractive landscape. 

Olowola said, “The global push for sustainability requires innovative solutions that can be applied in real-world scenarios. Through this competition, we are giving forward-thinking individuals and teams a platform to present ideas that can reshape Africa’s extractive sector while promoting sustainable growth.”

