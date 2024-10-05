As the Earth Gets a New Moon

By Okey Ikechukwu

Well, we now have a second moon from outer space. It is merrily orbiting the earth, like the good old round moon we have always known. But it is not round. It is not big either. We would most probably not have seen it, or known about it, but for the advances in astronomy and related sciences. Worse still, this small, 10 metres wide non-round moon will go away again, beyond the earth and its orbit by the end of November. Strictly speaking, this celestial wayfarer is an asteroid, suspected to have gotten here from a set of asteroids that are less then 200 million kilometres from us.

The official view is that it poses no threat to life here on earth. But is that the same thing as saying that its presence will not have any effects whatsoever here? I think not. Consider the points to be made in the next paragraphs.

The tides we experience in all bodies of water on earth are caused by the gravitational pull of the Moon and Sun. At the Bay of Fundy in Canada, where you have the biggest tide in the world, the difference between low and high tide could be as much as 16.3 metres. But leaving all that, and coming to the simple matter of tides and what causes them, we should simply note that there won’t be high and low tides if there was no moon..

So, it is possible that any stary object will saunter into our planetary space and orbit and not have its radiation and even gravity leave some impression? I think not. But let us take the conversation further, by listening in on a conversation between Celest and her friend, Jasmine, on recent events going on around us. Let’s follow them, as Jasmine brings up something in the news that made her think that life on earth was almost about to come to an end.

Jasmine: Celeste, sorry I have to impose on you right now, but I saw something in the news report of July 30, 2024, about a killer asteroid, coming towards the earth from outer space?

Celeste: Yes, I read about it in Yahoo News. And now a new moon hanging over, and around our dear earth.

Jasmine: Yes, and that is very scary. I was worried, when I read about the approaching asteroid, that it would hit the earth and wipe out all life. The report said that preparations were underway to prevent a possible cataclysm, so I figured that we were on the verge of being wiped out. Now I am relieved that it has moved on.

Celeste: The report did not say that the asteroid was about to hit our earth, but the title of the report: “Preparations underway as ‘planet killer’ asteroid, the size of cruise ship, nears Earth” must have created the impression of a looming disaster. But let us go into the science of it all, if you don’t mind?

Jasmine: Very well then.

Celeste: The asteroid mentioned in the July 30, 2024 global media reports is called Apophis. It is about 350 metres wide. It would have caused quite some damage to life and environment if it had struck the earth.

Jasmine: Well, I am glad that it has carried its trouble elsewhere.

Celeste: Going by its size, it would have completely destroyed a big country in one fell swoop if it impacted land here on earth. It would have triggered floods and tsunamis across beaches and coastal cities all over the world, if it struck ocean or sea. That is what would have happened if it struck the earth. It is expected again sometime in 2029, and again in 2036.

Jasmine: The asteroid is named Apophis by scientists. Now, that is the ancient Egyptian god of Darkness and Chaos; who was constantly fighting the Sun god, Ra. The report also said that scientists were sending their “RAMSES” into space to learn more about Apophis. And is Ramses not the name of one of Egypt’s Pharaoh.

Celeste: Yes, it is.

Jasmine: So, what is all this romance with ancient Egypt right now?

Celeste: Sorry, I don’t understand, Jasmine.

Jasmine: Ramses died many centuries ago. But here we are, with scientists trying to dispatch him to deal with this invading Apophis, the ancient Egyptian god of darkness and chaos? Has science suddenly turned to voodoo and witchcraft?

Celeste: Voodoo and witchcraft? C’mon Jasmine! The RAMSES mentioned in the report is an acronym for “Rapid Apophis Mission for Space Safety”.

Jasmine: Oh, really?

Celeste: Yes! If you had read the report in greater detail, you would, perhaps, have noticed that RAMSES was part of a Planetary Defence Program, to study and better understand the makeup and behaviour of the more than 1,000 other so-called “planet killer” asteroids that cross the Earth’s orbit from time to time.

Jasmine: And this particular asteroid will be here again in about five years time, right?

Celeste: Yes.

Jasmine: Tell, me, what genuine risks do asteroids pose to the earth?

Celeste: Our earth passes through a lot of what astronomers call interplanetary dust daily. Some of the objects there are the meteors, or the shooting stars, we sometimes see at night.

Jasmine: Really?

Celeste: Oh yes! Some are about the size of pebbles. Others are like bowling balls in size. They enter the atmosphere three or four times everyday, causing some of the brightest flashes in the night sky. Something as big as a truck does not come in so frequently. But there was a hit in 2013, when a massive fireball smashed windows and injured pedestrians over the city of Chelyabinsk, in Russia.

Jasmine: So, a big asteroid can really do a lot of damage?

Celeste: A big asteroid measuring anything from 150 metres across would have a devastating effect. If something about 1km in size should strike the earth from space, that could end civilisation as we know it today.

Jasmine: I don’t get it. How could something that small end civilization?

Celeste: With its speed and all, it would dig a massive crater, trigger devastating tsunamis, throw fireball as far across the earth as possible, create huge clouds of debris that would block out the light of the sun, and most likely bring about a new ice age.

Jasmine: Hmmm, that is very scary. Well, I hope that none is coming our way right now; really!

Celeste: Maybe, maybe not. What I do know is that there is so much going on out there right now. The earth has attracted a new “moon” for itself, has it not? Then there was the comet (named Devil comet by scientists) which was visible during the 2024 eclipse. Do they all mean anything other than the mere fact that they appeared and we saw them?

Jasmine: How would I know? You are the science person between the two of us. New moon, eclipse and Devil comet, why?

Celeste: My concern is that we cannot say what the effects of the radiations of these heavenly bodies on life on earth might be. The earth’s overall vibration and even on its magnetic field may all be in the line of fire.

Jasmine: Aha, there she goes again! Always looking for an opportunity to talk about Armageddon!

Celeste: And there you go again, forgetting that a little knowledge of astrology and physics tell us how everything is in what can best be described as a network of radiations. Our way of living could “invite” triggers of a new wave of experiences, just as objects from outer space could have specific effects on us and the world around us. Take Climate Change, for instance.

Jasmine: What about Climate change?

Celeste: We keep thinking that it is just about the weather and air emissions. We do not know that earthquakes, tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, weather catastrophes and much more are linked with it.

Jasmine: All that can be linked to Climate Change?

Celeste: I have often said that the earth’s climate is changing too fast for many things to return to normal again. Temperatures are rising in some areas, while wildfires and phenomenal heat waves are rising in other places. There are more downpours, droughts, storms, devastating flood and rapid melting of glacial ice in different places.

Jasmine: Well?

Celeste: Well, what? The world’s glaciers lost their ice at the rate of 267 billion tonnes of ice per annum, between 2000 and 2019.

Jasmine: And what is wrong with ice melting as it pleases?

Celeste: Such melting ice contribute to rising sea levels. Rising sea levels means that more coastal city flooding, more erosion and other hazards should be expected. Our changing climate will be contributing to the number and frequency of natural disasters occurring on the Earth’s surface. And there could also be other dangers from beneath the Earth’s surface, such as earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Jasmine: Climate Change can also induce all that?

Celeste: But of course! Rising temperatures lead to a warmer atmosphere. A warmer atmosphere retains more water vapour. The retained water vapour leads to higher levels of precipitation, or rainfall. And geologists have long since established some connection between the rate of rainfall and volcanic activity. Catherine Brahic’s 2008 piece “Heavy Rain Can Trigger Earthquakes”, which appeared in Scientist, established that fact. This book, and similar works, show that the number and frequency of earthquakes is influenced by the annual rainfall cycle of what is called the summer monsoon season in the Himalayas.

Jasmine: Really?

Celeste: But of course! There is ample evidence, showing that some 48% of Himalayan earthquakes strike during the drier pre-monsoon months of March, April and May. Only 16% occur in the monsoon season.

Jasmine: Hmmm. Alright, so the ongoing glacial meltdown caused by global warming is also likely to increase the number and frequency of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions in the future?

Celeste: That is the implication. The effects of Climate Change are everywhere for us to see. All the sings of the End-Times are also here, but no one is paying attention.

Jasmine: What did I say earlier about you leading conversations like this towards some kind of end of the world scenario? You may know all the science in this world, you may have all the information on ancient prophesies and predictions, but I dare say that this world of ours is not coming to an end anytime soon. You can take that from me.

Celeste: No problem, Jasmine. As for the new moon now orbiting the earth, I also dare say that it is likely to introduce a new variable into the cosmic ecosystem of our earth.