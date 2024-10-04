WRI Report Reveals 66% Surge in AI Usage among Workers in 2024

Olawale Ajimotokan

The second annual HP Work Relationship Index (WRI) has revealed a 66 per cent surge in 2024 in AI usage among workers up from 38 per cent last year.

The report is a comprehensive study that explores the world’s relationship with work for 2024.

It added that workers who use AI were seeing the benefits, including a healthier relationship with work.

The study surveyed 15,600 respondents across industries in 12 countries, including

the US, France, India, UK, Germany, Spain, Australia, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, Canada, and Indonesia.

It reveals that work is still not really working as only 28 per cent of knowledge workers have a healthy relationship with work, a one-point increase compared to last year’s findings.

Further more, 73 per cent of respondents say that AI makes their jobs easier, and nearly 7-in-10 (69 per cent) are customising their use of AI to be more productive, indicating AI could be an ingredient to unlocking a more personalized work experience.

“We know employer and employee expectations have evolved and we believe smart technology is key to meeting the needs of today’s workforce,” said President and CEO of HP Inc, Enrique Lores.

He added that: “The future of work will be unlocked by using the power of AI to create solutions and experiences that drive business growth and enable individuals to achieve personal and professional fulfillment.”

The study said that at least two-thirds of workers expressed a desire for personalized work experiences, including tailored workspaces, access to preferred technologies and flexible working environments.

It added that the experiences are crucial for improving relationships with work, and have positive implications for both employees and businesses.

The study stated that 64 per cent of knowledge workers said if work was tailored or customized to personal needs and preferences, they would be more invested in their company’s growth.

This desire for personalization was so strong that 87 per cent of knowledge workers would be willing to forgo part of their salary for it,

with workers on average, saying they would be willing to give up to 14 per cent of their salary with Gen Z workers giving up as much as 19

per cent.

The research also revealed on average, female business leaders are +10-points more confident in their hard skills (technical, computer, presentation, among others ), and notably +13-points more confident in human skills than their male counterparts.