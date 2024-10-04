  • Friday, 4th October, 2024

WIW 20224: SEC to Hold Investor Clinics In Abuja, Two States

Business | 9 hours ago

Kayode Tokede

The Securities and Exchange Commission is set to hold investor clinics in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt as part of activities marking the World Investor Week (WIW) 2024 from October 7 to 11 with the theme “Technology and digital Finance, Crypto Assets and sustainable Finance”

Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Dr. Emomotimi Agama who stated this Wednesday in Abuja, said the clinics will hold in the Commission’s Zonal offices in the aforementioned locations, the Head office in Abuja as well as at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigerian Conference at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja

The SEC DG said the Clinics will afford investors the opportunity of having various issues relating to their participation in the capital market addressed as well as educate intending investors on the workings of the investment climate.

He said it is also an opportunity for investors to attend the investor clinic to resolve issues with their investments, make inquiries, mandate their e-dividend accounts and also directly engage with the capital market players (Stock Brokers, Registrars and Fund Managers).

The WIW is an annual event organized by IOSCO to promote investor education and protection globally. This year, the theme focuses on “Technology and Digital Finance, Crypto Assets, and Sustainable Finance,” highlighting how innovations in finance are reshaping investment opportunities. The week’s activities aim to empower investors with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions in this evolving financial landscape.

Agama said the week’s events provide investors with practical knowledge and insights into key trends like crypto assets and sustainable finance. This initiative helps both seasoned and new investors navigate the fast-changing world of finance while promoting informed decision-making.

