Mikano Presents Eado  Plus Changan Luxury Sedan to Ogah, 45th Miss Nigeria

Bennett Oghifo

Mikano Motors recently presented a Changan Eado Plus Luxury Sedan to the 45th Miss Nigeria, Doris Ogah, a Lawyer and model, at Mikano”s best-in-class showroom in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Setting the tone at the event, the Chairman of Mikano International, Mofid Karameh, lauded the Miss Nigeria organisation, describing it as “a beacon of strength and transformation for young women across the country.

“It’s an honour to have you with us today as we celebrate the vibrant spirit of Nigeria through the Miss Nigeria pageant,” Karameh said.

“Mikano has always stood as a proud supporter of our nation’s arts, culture, and entertainment industry, and we are committed to fostering creativity and talent of Nigerian origin. The legacy of Miss Nigeria is not just about beauty; it’s about strength, intelligence, and leadership.”

Karameh said Mikano has strong partnerships with initiatives like AFRIFF, Africa’s largest film festival.

It was a celebration of “the vibrant spirit of Nigeria through the Miss Nigeria pageant,” said the Group Executive Director, Mikano International, Mr Omar Karameh, earlier in his welcome speech.

“Mikano has always stood as a proud supporter of our nation’s arts, culture, and entertainment industry, and we are committed to fostering creativity and talent of Nigerian origin.

“We continuously support various sectors, an example being Afriff- the largest film festival in Africa – and this event, here, is no exception.

“The legacy of Miss Nigeria is not just about beauty; it’s about strength, intelligence, and leadership. We believe that this platform can mould the future female leaders of our country. By celebrating these remarkable women, we pave the way for a brighter and more empowered Nigeria.

“We will continue to support and uplift our talents, and we trust that the values of Ms Nigeria will shine brightly in our society and will inspire the next generation of female leaders.”

The handing over of the luxury sedan officially marked the beginning of the partnership between Mikano Motors and the iconic Miss Nigeria pageant, which exemplifies Nigerian women’s beauty, strength, and resilience.

The Eado Plus, known for its stylish design and advanced features, symbolizes the values of innovation and excellence that is synonymous with the Changan brand, an ideal match for the current Miss Nigeria, the auto company said.

The Vice General Manager from Changan MEA, Tom Yin, said, “As a global automotive enterprise with a profound 163 years history and 42 years of automobile manufacturing experience, Changan Automobile has always regarded “leading the automotive civilization and enriching human life” as its mission and responsibility. Changan Automobile has been rooted for 40 years on this dynamic continent of Africa. We are deeply honoured to partner with Mikano in expanding our presence in the Nigerian market, offering high-quality products and services to local customers. Looking ahead, Changan will remain committed to long-termism and localization, working hand in hand with Mikano to create more jobs and drive sustainable development in Nigeria. Here, we extend our appreciation to the dedication of the Mikano team, the support from the media friends, and the trust of our customers. This beauty pageant focuses on the remarkable achievements of Nigerian women such as wisdom, leadership, and cultural advocacy. This aligns perfectly with Changan Automobile’s global”Her Power”initiative. Through this collaboration, Changan Automobile aims to inspire a new generation of women to pursue their dreams, shine in their fields, and shape a brighter future.”

The 45th Miss Nigeria, Doris Ogah, said, “This journey has been nothing short of incredible, and I’m filled with gratitude for the support I’ve received along the way.

“To the Miss Nigeria Organization—thank you for believing in me and entrusting me with this platform, and to all the sponsors who made this journey possible.

To the remarkable Mikano International team, your generous gift of the Changan Eado Plus is truly one fit for a Queen. As someone receiving her first car, this is more than a vehicle—it’s a symbol of empowerment, opportunity, and the transformative power of dreams backed by action. Also, my mum would be glad to not be sharing her car with me anymore.

“With this crown comes great responsibility, and so I intend to use my platform to champion access to quality education and job opportunities for girls and women across Nigeria, as I am a product of such. This is a mission I hold dear—to inspire, equip, and amplify voices that often go unheard.

“In addition to my core mission, we also intend to launch key initiatives including a Beauty and Fashion Fair to celebrate creativity and entrepreneurship, a Garden Project to promote environmental awareness and sustainability, and comprehensive Sexual Education programs to promote awareness, safety, and informed choices among young people.

“A special thank you to Mikano International and the Miss Nigeria Organization, brands that have stood out as a pillar of support, and has continued to do so even beyond it. Their dedication to the empowerment of women is not just a statement but a lived commitment, and for that, I am truly grateful.

I promise to make the most of this opportunity, to serve with purpose, and to make you all proud.”

Legendary Nollywood queen and Chairman of the Miss Nigeria board, Mrs Rita Dominic Anosike shared her insights into reviving the Miss Nigeria franchise. “Reviving the Miss Nigeria franchise has never just been about a pageant—it’s about building a platform that celebrates the brilliance, ambition, and cultural pride of the Nigerian woman. With partners like Mikano, we are not just crowning queens—we are empowering a generation and ensuring that Miss Nigeria is a title and a platform for real impact. We are excited about this new chapter and the journey ahead.”