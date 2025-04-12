With ‘More Money’ Cubana Chief Priest Enters the Music Scene

Tosin Clegg

Many have always asked what could be better than money and as simple as the question sounds, it’s hard to answer. But really, what could be better than Money? Known for his enthusiasm and command of the hospitality business, Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu popularly known as CP or Cubana ChiefPriest recently released his debut single titled, ‘More Money’ and featured the trio of Boypee, Brown Joel and Hyce.

And with this song, we have a perfect answer to what is better off than Money which is More Money. Released on April 2nd, 2025, which happens to be the birthday of ChiefPriest the song has gone ahead to be a major anthem across board.

For a first-timer, CP gave a beautiful verse on the song complementing the lyrical excellence of Boypee, Brown Joel and Hyce. Accompanying the release of the song is the video which was shot by Director Pink and has garnered over 800,000 views on the YouTube channel of CP.

The song made a grand debut during a live performance at a concert held in front of his iconic Glass House in Owerri, Imo State. The atmosphere was electric as hundreds of fans and well-wishers gathered to witness the unveiling, turning the event into a memorable celebration of music and community.

The sensational start of the song was the connecting factor and CP’s verse further gave the song a sweet touch but the live performances of the song over the last one week have filled the social media space as many have come to applaud the quality of the song acknowledging the fact that it’s indeed a masterpiece.

In an Instagram post he shared, he highlighted the importance of money, emphasising its role in providing comfort, access, and opportunities in life.

He said, “There Is Nothing You Can Do to Someone Who Really Has Money. Na Money Be Bullet Proof, Chase Money & When You Get It Still Use It to Get More Money. Nobody Cares Only Money Will Make Them Care, Respect & Love. It’s My Birthday, Thank God for Life, Family & You.”

As this debut births a new dawn musically for CP, he continues to hold ground as a strong player when it comes to the hospitality and night life business.

He is also an accomplished entrepreneur with several businesses cutting across restaurants, hotels, bars, lounges and real estate. With numerous awards and nominations earned over the years from his active lifestyle hopefully this musical venturing would add to his robust accolades bank.