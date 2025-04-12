Hyundai Motor Unveils new IONIQ 6, IONIQ 6 N Line Under ‘Pure Flow, Refined’ Concept

Hyundai Motor Company unveiled its newly designed IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 6 N Line recently at the Seoul Mobility Show 2025 in Korea, setting a new standard for electrified streamliners.

Building on the design spirit of the original, multi-award-winning IONIQ 6 launched in 2022, the facelifted model features more refined curves and enhanced proportions for a sleek and beautifully balanced silhouette.

IONIQ 6 has evolved from a single Electrified Streamliner into a lineup, each model expressing its own character while staying true to one refined vision. Under the evolved design concept of ‘Pure Flow, Refined’, we’ve enhanced every line and detail to make IONIQ 6 simpler and more progressive, said

Simon Loasby

Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center

‘Pure Flow, Refined’ design concept

With the new IONIQ 6, Hyundai Motor is emphasizing the identity of electrified streamliners, focusing on connecting the body flow more precisely and naturally based on the evolved concept of ‘Pure flow, Refined’.

The new vehicle’s elevated hood and extended shape, combined with a shark-nose design, create a sleek profile that appears to slice through the air. The black garnish on the lower body extends to the doors, emphasizing the IONIQ 6’s streamlined body. The previous-generation vehicle’s prominent spoiler has been removed, with the new IONIQ 6 featuring an extended ducktail spoiler to maintain aerodynamic performance while achieving a smoother, more refined silhouette.

The car’s front and rear design details have been refined for a modern and high-tech appearance, featuring separate slim DRLs and main lamps. Horizontal design elements create a wider stance, while the rear bumper design complements the front with modern chrome garnish.