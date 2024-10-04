‘Over 30 Road Projects Ongoing in Delta’

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

At least 35 infrastructural projects, including roads, bridges and drainage projects, are ongoing across the three senatorial districts of Delta State, the state Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Areas), Mr Charles Aniagwu, has revealed.

The various projects, which are at various stages of completion, are being overseen by both the Ministry of Works (Urban and Highways) and the Ministry of Works (Rural and Riverine), he said.

Aniagwu, who noted that the government has been quite modest in telling the world about the numerous infrastructural projects, stressed that this was in tandem with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s electoral promise to complete old or inherited projects while embarking on new ones, adding that the governor has maintained “a bird-view of the 25 local government areas of Delta State.”

The commissioner made these remarks while fielding questions from newsmen on the State Executive Council (EXCO) meeting, presided over by Governor Oborevwori, Wednesday evening at the Government House Asaba.

On the approval given by EXCO for construction of roads in the 63 Mechanised Brigade of the Nigerian Army at Ibusa in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state, Aniagwu said that the government was not unmindful of that fact that the army was the primary responsibility of the federal government, but the Oborevwori administration was more interested in the various benefits Deltans stood to gain from such state intervention than consideration of possible refund of the investment in the project.

The State Commissioner for Information, Dr Ifeanyi Osuoza, was joined at the post-EXCO briefing by Mr Aniagwu, his counterparts in the ministries of Highways and Higher Education, Mr Reuben Izeze and Prof Nyerovwo J. Tonukari, respectively, as well as the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor (CPS), Sir Festus Ahon.

The Information Commissioner, while itemising the key resolutions taken at the EXCO meeting, disclosed that the Oborevwori administration was continuing on the aggressive work trajectory particularly in the road transport sector, community interconnectivity and improving the security architecture of the state.

The information commissioner, Dr Osuoza, said that EXCO also approved the building of a College of Medical Sciences at the Delta State University of Science and Technology (DSUST) Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government Area of the state.

He added that EXCO also approved the payment of compensation for land acquired by the state government for the establishment of the Orerokpe Campus of the university.

Osuoza further said that EXCO approved “the construction of internal roads at the Headquarters of the 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Ibusa, in Oshimili North Local Government Area, construction of Aziken Avenue, DDPA Low Cost Housing Estate, Boji-Boji Agbor in Ika South Local Government Area.

“EXCO approved the construction of Utagba-Uno/Ndemili Road phase 1, and Eweshi to Utagba-Uno Road, both in Ndokwa West Local Government Area.

“We also approved the construction of the main access road to the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun; construction of Sokoh Estate Road and Okito Street, Off Airport Road, Effurun, in Uwvie Local Government Area; the construction of internal roads in Kiagbodo phase 1, and the rehabilitation of Odimodi/Okonto/Ogulaha Road, both in Burutu Local Government Area.”

“Also approved are the construction of Odoziobodo/Aninta Street, off Ezenei Avenue, Oshimili South LGA, rehabilitation of Ekakpamre/Ekrokpe/Usiefrun and Orhuwhorun Road in Ughelli South and Udu Local Government Areas, and the construction of Bezi Road, off College Road in Aladja in Udu Local Government Area.

“Others include construction of Uduophori Secondary Commercial School Road in Patani Local Government Area, construction of Ofuegbe Street, Amai in Ukwuani Local Government Area; construction of Oloma/Eyewuoma internal roads at Koko beach and the construction of Ogbogudu community road in Egbema, Warri North Local Government Area.”

The information commissioner said that EXCO also approved “counterpart funding in respect of Delta State AUDA/NEPAD innovative strengthening of small holder farmers capabilities towards productive land restoration amid COVID-19 in Nigeria”.

Moreover, EXCO approved the appointment of His Royal Majesty, Prince Samuel Akpomieme Fuludu, as the Pere of Ngbelebri-Mein Kingdom in Burutu Local Government Area; and that of His Royal Majesty, Simon Wajutome Odhomo, Igbogidi I, as the new Odiologbo of Irri Kingdom, Isoko South Local Government Area,” Osuoza said.

On the failed portion of Benin-Asaba-Onitsha highway at Ezenei Junction Asaba, Aniagwu, who disclosed that 11 (eleven) new projects were approved under his ministry, said that Governor Oborevwori was interested in the quick repair of the road due to the untold hardship the failure had on commuters as well as the attendant effect on internal roads in Asaba being used as alternative routes by drivers.

The governor had directed regular interface with the contractor engaged by the Federal Government to fix the road, assuring that the contractor was taking steps to rehabilitate the section, appealing for more patience.