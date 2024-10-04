Fubara Accuses Police of Breaking into RSIEC Office in Failed Attempt to Cart Away Materials

.Rivers Police withdraw from LG poll, urge sister agencies to do same

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has revealed an attempt by the officials of Nigerian Police to cart away materials meant for the October 5 Local Government elections.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Chukwudi Nelson, Governor Fubara alleged that the operation was led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), to take over the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) at about 1am on Friday.

According to the statement issued Friday morning, Fubara said “The rogue policemen were said to have attempted to scale through the gates and strongroom of the Commission to cart away sensitive Electoral materials meant for the conduct of Saturday’s local government election in the State.

“The deployment was said to have been ordered by the Inspector-General of Police. However, the evil plots of the rogue policemen and DC Ops were botched when vigilant security officials alerted principal officers of the Commission and relevant government authorities, who immediately informed the Governor of the development”.

Fubara disclosed that immediately the information got to him, he led a team of government officials, lawmakers from the National Assembly and State House of Assembly, top political stakeholders, and other leaders to storm the facility.

Speaking with journalists in front of the RSIEC Office on Aba Road in Port Harcourt, after an encounter with the policemen, Governor Fubara condemned the “conduct of the policemen on illegal duty”, saying that the IGP was taking his friendship with some Abuja-based politicians too far.

He restated the position that the attempt to surreptitiously withdraw policemen already deployed to protect the facility, and replace them with a detachment from a neighbouring State was unacceptable.

He reminded the IGP that local government election was the internal affairs of states, and advised him to allow the federation unit conduct its affairs without interference.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the state command of the Nigerian Police led by Olatunji Disu declared that they were withdrawing from the elections fixed to hold across the 319 wards of the 23 LGAs.

A statement signed by the spokesperson of the command, SP Grace Iringe-koko, said they were obeying the federal high court judgement that urged that the exercise be halted.

Iringe-koko stated, “The Nigeria Police Force seeks to inform all law-abiding citizens and stakeholders in Rivers State about the upcoming Local Government Election, particularly in light of recent court rulings.

“On July 19, 2024, a Federal High Court in Abuja issued a restraining order preventing the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies from providing security during the Local Government Election.

“Additionally, on September 30, 2024, the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered a judgment that again prohibited the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies from participating in the Local Government Election.

“Given these circumstances, the Nigeria Police Force has been advised by the Force Legal Department that the ruling from the Federal High Court on September 30, 2024, takes precedence.”

The police spokesperson recalled that, “an opposition party protested, calling for adherence to the court orders and expressing their determination to prevent any disregard for the law. The Nigeria Police Force encourages all parties to seek appropriate legal redress if they feel aggrieved by any decisions or actions related to the election process”.

She said “The Nigeria Police Force is dedicated to maintaining law and order and will not stand idly by in the face of potential disturbances. Necessary actions will be taken to enforce the court’s orders. All Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Commanders have been directed to ensure full compliance with the judgment of the Federal High Court.”

The command however, directed other sister agencies to withdraw from the polls and called on residents of the state to remain peaceful and cooperate with the position of the state police.

“In view of the above, the Nigeria Police Force has been advised by the Force Legal Department to comply with the judgment of the Federal High Court dated September 30, 2024, which bars the Nigeria Police from allowing, participating in, providing security for, or taking part in the Rivers State Local Government Election on October 5, 2024. All other security agencies are also implored to comply with the Federal High Court judgment.

“In light of these developments, the Nigeria Police Force calls on all citizens to remain peaceful and orderly and to cooperate with law enforcement in upholding the rule of law during this crucial period”, Iringe-koko added.