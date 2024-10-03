  • Thursday, 3rd October, 2024

Zoho Introduces Low-code IoT Platform, Vertical Solutions

Business | 2 hours ago

Zoho, a global technology company, has announced the launch of Zoho IoT, a user-friendly and scalable low-code platform designed to build and deploy custom IoT solutions.

Zoho IoT elevates the concept of connectivity by seamlessly collecting and managing IoT device data in real time, offering businesses intelligent insights and streamlined operational analysis.

Country Head, Zoho Nigeria, Kehinde Ogundare, said: “The IoT landscape has long been dominated by developer-centric platforms and industry-specific solutions. 

“Zoho IoT addresses this by offering full customisation and interoperability, making it easier for businesses to adopt and benefit from IoT. The platform goes beyond basic data collection—ensuring every data point is converted into actionable insights that drive organisational connectivity.”

