Sony Introduces ULT Power Sound Series Products in Nigeria

Determined to offer Nigerians a revolutionary option in home and outdoor entertainment, Sony has officially launched its latest ULT Power Sound Series.

The speakers and headphones are custom-built and assembled with top-quality craftsmanship by Sony’s most experienced production professionals.

Head of marketing, Sony Middle East and Africa, Sekiguchi Koji, said the ULT Power Sound series, which were designed to offer a premium auditory experience, set a new standard in audio experiences to bring music lovers and party starters massive bass and ultimate vibes.

Speaking at the unveiling of the products in Lagos recently, Koji said the ULT Tower 10, ULT Field 1, ULT Field 7, and ULT Wear were out to set a new standard for powerful bass and signature sound quality.

Director of Africa Sales, Sony Middle East and Africa, Rishi Raj, said the ULT WEAR has dual noise sensor technology and the Integrated Processor V1 features which take noise cancelling to the next level.

“The headphones are comfortable with soft earpads and more space around the ears, yet still provide powerful, high-quality sound. ULT WEAR has a foldable design and comes complete with a carry case and is available in black, white and forest grey,” he said.