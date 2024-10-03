Senate Suspends Rule to Pass Bill on Iragbiji Federal University

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate yesterday suspended its rules to pass a bill seeking the establishment of Federal University of Agriculture and Tropical Studies, Iragbiji, Osun State, for second reading.

The Executive Bill was subjected to legislative process by the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

The fresh Bill was read on the floor of the Red Chamber for the first time yesterday and the leadership of the Senate suspended the rules to accommodate it for second reading.

In his lead debate on the bill, Bamidele said the proposed institution is a bold step towards, not only addressing the educational needs of the populace but it will also serve as training ground for the development of agriculturalists in the country.

He said: “Agriculture with its allied sectors is unquestionably the largest livelihood provider more also in the rural areas and can contribute significantly to the GDP.”

The proposed university, according to him, will provide the holistic development of agriculture and tropical studies, knowledge skills and the telescopic vision on the future that will help them contribute to accelerated agricultural growth rate and enhance farmers income and generate employment in the sector.

He listed the objective of establishing the university to include, advancement of learning and to hold out to all persons without distinction of race, creed, sex or political conviction, the opportunity of acquiring tertiary education in agriculture and tropical studies.

Bamidele said: “It will act as agents and catalysts through post-graduate training, research and innovation for the effective and economic utilization, exploitation and conservation of the country’s agricultural resources.

“It will offer to the general population particularly in the area agriculture tropical studies as a form of public service, the results of training and research and to foster the practical applications of these results.

“It will identify the problems and needs of the agriculture sector in Nigeria and to find solutions to them within the context of overall national development.

“It will provide and promote sound basic scientific training as a foundation for the development of agriculture and tropical studies in Nigeria, taking into account indigenous cultures and the need to enhance national unity.

“One noticeable feature in the development of universities in Nigeria is the emergence of specialized universities.

“Most of these focus on science and technology; hence the need to establish the Federal University of Agriculture and Tropical Studies, Iragbiji, Osun State to increase the number of Agricultural Universities.

“This will help the back to land policy of the federal government to ensure the diversification of our national economy.

“Agriculture is key and the drivers of these to me are products from the universities of agriculture, I therefore advocate for the establishment of more universities of Agriculture and Tropical studies across the country,” he stressed.

After the lead debate, the Senate accordingly passed it for second reading and mandated its committee on Tertiary Education and TETFUND to conduct public hearing and report back in two weeks.