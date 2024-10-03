Osimhen Now a Doubt for Eagles Double Header with Libya

There are fresh fears that the injury suffered by Victor Osimhen is more serious than the striker himself has made out and he may now be out for several weeks.

This will make him a major doubt for forthcoming Super Eagles 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Libya.

Osimhen injured his left hamstring during a Turkish Super Lig clash at Kasimpasa at the weekend.

The Napoli loanee played down the severity of the injury, but Galatasaray announced on Wednesday that Osimhen has begun treatment.

It has already been reported that Galatasaray will not risk Osimhen in today’s UEFA Europa League clash at Latvian club Rigas FS.

Meanwhile, Libya mean business ahead of their 2025 AFCON double-header against the Super Eagles and as such they plan to storm Nigeria five days to their clash in Uyo.

The Super Eagles welcome Libya on October 11 in Uyo before both teams clash again four days later.

Libya are bottom of the group with a points after two rounds of matches.

They will be in Nigeria with new coach Nasser Al-Hadahiri after the Serbian Micho was sacked following a poor run of results.