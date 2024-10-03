Ondo APC Commends Youth Minister, Olawande’s Scorecard

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in Akure South council area of Ondo State has expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Minister of State for Youth Development, Hon. Ayodele Olawande, applauding his initiative in empowering over 500,000 youths nationwide, through skill acquisition, among many other strides.

Rising from an ssessment session in Akure, the Ondo State capital Sunday evening, the APC leaders said Olawande had through his scorecard, rekindled hope in the ability of the youth to manage the affairs of the country in sensitive quarters.

Addressing journalists shortly after the session, the APC Chairman for Akure South, Dr. Akinmolayan Fesobi, said the party’s caucus recently carried out a nationwide assessment on Olawande’s performance nationwide, and was enthused at the outcome of its findings.

“Without letting the Minister know, we had on our own carried out a nationwide assessment on his performance since he was made Minister of State on Youth Development a year ago, and to our delight, we found that Olawande, a restless young man, has exceeded expectation.

“Some of his notable achievements include launching the “One Youth, Two Skills” programme, enhancing employment among 500,000 youths nationwide.

“He has also fostered partnership with private sector organisations, securing N10 billion in funding for youth development initiatives, and furthermore, we found that he advocated policies promoting youth inclusion and participation, resulting in 30% increase in youth representation in government,” Fesobi applauded.

According to the APC leader, Minister Olawande, who hails from Akure South, also helped establish 20 Youth Development Centres across Nigeria, providing training and resources for young entrepreneurs, and also collaborating with international organisations to create 100,000 job opportunities for Nigerian youths, in less than one year in office.

He added that the Minister similarly initiated the National Youth Mentorship Scheme, pairing 50,000 youths with industry experts, to boost employment.

He said the party’s caucus thus wholeheartedly endorsed Minister Olawande’s continued service, recognising his leadership as a beacon of hope for the Nigerian youth.

“We, at the meeting, urged Nigerians to support Olawande’s initiatives, as he is busy promoting collective efforts to drive youth empowerment and national progress,” Fesobi remarked.

Meanwhile, the Akure South APC also passed a vote of confidence on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, describing his performance in only nine months in office as superlative.

“We are proud that our great party is fielding Governor Aiyedatiwa in the next election because going by his numerous achievements, our campaigns will be no more than ‘thank you visits’ to the people.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa has been tarring roads and executing other infrastructural projects across the state, he is paying workers’ salaries regularly and has also set aside over N2 billion to be accessed as soft loan by petty traders, peasant farmers, market men and women, and young entrepreneurs, among others,” Fesobi commended.