Helpster Conducts Medical Outreach in Ajegunle, Lagos

Helpster Charity US Inc, an international nonprofit organisation based in the US, has conducted a medical outreach in Nigeria in furtherance of its humanitarian mission of providing healthcare access to underserved communities across Africa and Asia.

The medical outreach, which was the 7th outing in Nigeria, was held on September 28, 2024, in Ajegunle, one of the largest slums in Lagos, harbouring over 500,000 people and sandwiched between Apapa Port and Tin Can Island Port. The medical team, made up of two doctors, two nurses and two laboratory specialists, engaged in health sensitisation, screening and treatment of common diseases, and deworming.

Helpster Country Manager, Dr Perpetua Mbanefo, who led the medical outreach team, stated that the nonprofit organises these outreaches regularly to provide healthcare to remote communities where healthcare access is a challenge because of the economic situation of the people there.

She emphasised that the challenge of limited healthcare access is still prevalent in Nigeria and some other African and Asian countries where the poverty index is high, adding that this makes it difficult for underprivileged children to get the medicare they need.

“In addition to facilitating access to essential medicare for those that need it, especially children, pregnant women and young adults, through a crowdfunding technology, Helpster, through these outreaches, takes medicare to the remote communities where healthcare is critically needed.

“The turnout today was great. About 200 children and adults got screened and treated for malaria, malnutrition, skin infections, high blood pressure, diabetes, upper respiratory tract infections, and other common diseases. We sensitised them on key health topics and counselled them on living healthy.

“We thank all the volunteers that came out to support us in achieving our programme objective. We also appreciate Pastor David Moses for allowing us use the church for the programme. It’s good to see that well-meaning individuals are joining forces with Helpster in making a difference in the lives of the residents of poor communities”, Dr Mbanefo stressed.

A medical volunteer, Benjamin Ekishi, commended Helpster for the impactful programme and explained that he keyed into it because of the mision of the organisation, which is to ensure no child suffers or dies due to lack of access to vital medicare.

A parent, whose child was a beneficiary of the programme, Mrs Beatrice Nwaka, expressed gratitude to Helpster for organising the outreach in Ajegunle, and called on other organisations to follow suit, as the community is in need of such healthcare outreaches.

Helpster started its medical outreach programme in 2023, and has impacted over 4000 children across Nigeria. In February 2024, it partnered with Tunde Onakoya’s Chess in Slums Africa for its 6th medical outreach in Makoko, a slummy area of Lagos, where over 400 children were treated.

Helpster Charity US Inc, founded by a team of heart-driven IT specialists, is a non-governmental organisation that is bridging the gap in healthcare access by connecting vulnerable children in need of vital medicare to those willing to fund their treatment through an app and a website- www.helpstercharity.org.

