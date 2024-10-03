Diri to Critics: Stop De-marketing Your State with Propaganda

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has advised critics of his administration to stop de-marketing the state with falsehood and negative propaganda.

Diri, said efforts of the administration to market the state and attract investors were beginning to yield positive results and recognition.

He also stated that despite challenges, Bayelsa had achieved significant development since its creation 28 years ago.

The Bayelsa governor spoke yesterday, during the 139th session of the state executive council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa.

He explained that his recent invitation as keynote speaker at an event on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York was due to the organisers, African Leadership Magazine’s recognition of his administration’s modest achievements and the need to create a bigger platform for the Bayelsa story to be heard.

Diri was honoured at the event with the Best Performing Governor Award as well as the Honorary Citizenship of the State of Georgia and a Legislative Commendation from the South Carolina State House of Representatives.

He urged members of his cabinet to redouble their efforts toward achieving the government’s policies, noting that its success or failure depended on their input.

The Bayelsa helmsman restated the government’s commitment to commercial farming and that as part of the plan to revolutionise agriculture and ensure food security, mechanised farming equipment and tools will soon be made available to farmers.

He also said the government would recover loans taken by individuals for the purpose of farming and directed the Commissioner for Agricultural to commence the process of recovery.

He added: “I delivered a keynote address marketing our state on the sidelines of the recent United Nations General Assembly in New York. While we are out to market our state, there are anti-development people that are locally de-marketing Bayelsa.

“May God touch their hearts to know that the little efforts we are making here are being recognised out there, even if the critics do not. It is just a few of them. We know the greater percentage of Bayelsans recognise what we are doing.

“The African Leadership Magazine that gave the award has been on for more than 10 years. In all of the United Nations General Assembly annual events, the magazine always looks for people with parameters that they have set out. This time around, their parameters fell on Bayelsa State

“For all of us who sincerely want the growth of Bayelsa, and knowing where we are coming from, we will be sincere to ourselves that Bayelsa is truly moving from one stage to the other. Yes, we are not where we expect to be but no one that is truly of Bayelsa origin will say that the state is not developing. Perhaps, such persons have no ears, eyes or sense of judgement.

“I am aware the tractors donated by the South Korean government are already on their way. I am also aware that the rice mills are also on the way, and that will be our take-off point. I want our people to get involved in commercial agriculture.

“We have brought the best hand to be Commissioner for Agriculture. Let me use this opportunity to ask for the agriculture loans that were taken last year. We want to know what they have used the money for because it was not given to them free.

“That culture of taking money for agriculture purposes and using it for something else must stop. I do not want anybody to think that the state government collected loan and did not do anything with it. They should know that we gave the money to farmers.”