AfDB Seeks Strategic Investments in Wheat Production as Demand Hits 75 MMTs

James Emejo in Abuja





The President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, yesterday called for strategic investment and innovation in the production of wheat to boost food security in the country, and Africa at large.

Speaking at the opening of the West and Central Africa Wheat Summit 2024, with the theme, “Prioritising Policy, Innovative Technologies and Investments in Wheat Transformation towards Sustainable Food Security and Economy in West and Central Africa,” in Abuja, Adesina emphasised the transformative potential of technology in agriculture and food security.

He said there was the urgent need to address wheat dependency in the region which imports over 80 per cent of the food commodity, pointing out that the continued dependency undermined food security and economic stability.

Adesina said, “Transforming our wheat sector offers immense potential for sustainable food security and economic growth.”

He added that population growth and changing dietary preferences had influenced the dramatic rise in wheat consumption.

Represented by AfDB Director General, Nigeria Country Department, Dr. Abdul Kamara, the AfDB president stressed that the use of technology, supported by the right policy environment and investments had transformed agricultural productivity in many countries, ensuring food security for their populations.

He said through adoption of innovative technologies in mechanisation, farming techniques, irrigation systems and high-yield crop varieties and conservation agriculture, the Cerrado Savannah of Brazil, increased cotton production by 300 per cent; corn by 150 per cent and soybean by 75 per cent in the last two decades.

Adesina said this had also contributed to Brazil becoming a major source of food export in the world.

He stated that when supported with the right policy choices, technology can address problems faced by farmers in West and Central Africa, including climate change, limited access to finance, post-harvest losses among others.

He said, “Agriculture technology can thus help to advance food security in sustainable ways in the region. Two decades ago, the total consumption of wheat in Africa was around 25 million metric tons. This has surged to over 75 million metric tons recently.”

Adesina further drew comparisons with India, noting that “the proverbial poor Indian farmer has now become an exemplary multi-millionaire agricultural business executive”.

He said, “Africa’s population, currently at 1.5 billion, is projected to reach 2.5 billion by 2050, prompting a shift towards wheat as a staple food…In West and Central Africa, the per capita consumption of wheat is now over 20 kg.”

He said the AfDB was pleased that Nigeria had commenced efforts towards attaining a national wheat self-sufficiency.

Also, speaking at the summit,

Country Director, Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in Nigeria, Dominique Kouacou, emphasised the need for private sector participation, and reaffirmed FAO’s commitment to support government initiatives.

Regional Coordinator of the West and Central Africa Wheat Development Network Prof. Benjamin, said wheat played a crucial role in global food security and economic growth in the continent.

He noted that the increasing demand-supply gap for wheat was fueled by urbanisation and evolving dietary preferences.

Ubi said that the summit aimed to influence policymakers to prioritise wheat production and transformation across the region.

He said the expected outcomes included the establishment of policy reforms, promotion of innovative technologies, and the identification of investment opportunities to enhance the wheat value chain.

It is further expected that the event will elevate wheat production in the region, ensuring food security and economic resilience for millions.