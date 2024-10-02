In Historic Move, Manitoba to Start Celebrating  Nigeria’s Independence Day

Mary Nnah





The Legislative Assembly of Manitoba, a Canadian Province, has made a historic move by passing Bill 22, The Celebration of Nigerian Independence Day Act.

This amendment to the Commemoration of Days, Weeks and Months Act proclaims October 1st each year as a Celebration of Nigerian Independence Day.

To this end, the Manitoba Government, yesterday, hosted a flag-raising ceremony at the Manitoba Legislative Building to commemorate Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day.

Deputy Premier, Uzoma Asagwara and key members of the Manitoba Legislature, attended the event, joining forces with the Nigerian community to celebrate this momentous occasion.

A press release by the Social Secretary of the Nigerian Association of Manitoba, Abiodun Adetu, noted the significance of the event for future generations.

“This flag-raising is not just for us; it’s for our children and the generations to come. It signifies that our culture and heritage are valued and that we have a home in Manitoba, where we can continue to thrive while staying connected to our Nigerian roots,” Adetu said.

President of the Nigerian Association of Manitoba, Vera Keyede, said, “This flag-raising ceremony is a powerful symbol of our journey as Nigerians in Manitoba. We’re deeply honoured by the support of the Manitoba government in recognising our cultural heritage.”

Head of Chancery at the Nigerian High Commission in Ottawa, Tandu Ahmed, echoed this sentiment, when he said, “Events like today’s flag-raising show the significance of our connection with the province of Manitoba.”

Former President of the Nigerian Association of Manitoba, Wilson Akinwale, reflected on the community’s growth.

“The Nigerian community has become a vital part of Manitoba’s multicultural mosaic. Today, we not only celebrate our independence but also our contributions to the province’s progress and prosperity,” he said.