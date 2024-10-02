Gov Fubara Assures Level Playing Field in Rivers LG Elections

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has assured level playing field for all political parties participating in the October 5, 2024 Local Government polls, stressing that the election will be another opportunity for Rivers people to witness the rebirth of a new structure that they can own.

This is as a political pressure group; Simplicity Movement, has stated that it is solidly behind Governor Fubara and would mobilise support for him to succeed.

The governor made the assertion when the leaders and members of the Simplicity Movement, led by Sobomabo Jackrich paid him a courtesy at the gates of Government House in Port Harcourt.

Governor Fubara, who received the group himself, said he hardly comes out to receive people on solidarity visit to him but had to personally receive this group in order to show respect to the leadership of group.

He explained that the group and its leadership are people who have on their volition decided to gather together, and publicly declare their support to his administration.

He said: “You know at this time people are paying people money but we don’t do it. People come out on their own to show support to us. Knowing the calibre of the founder of this group, knowing the role he has played with other people, and him choosing to be part of the success of our administration, I said I was going to honour him by coming to address you.”

Governor Fubara commended the group for their decision to identify with his administration, and enjoined them to remain firm in their commitment as they synergise efforts at defending and protecting the interest of Rivers State at all times.

According to the governor: “We must defend the dignity of our State. We must ensure that the commonwealth of this state belongs to everyone. That is why our slogan is ‘Rivers First’. Because we believe that if we take Rivers first, there won’t be crime. If we take Rivers first, there won’t be hunger. If we take Rivers first, there will be employment.”

He told the group that the journey of liberating the state had begun, adding that the forthcoming Local Government Election will be another opportunity for Rivers people to witness the rebirth of truly new (political) structure.

Governor Fubara urged them to freely participate in the election since it will be a very important ingredient that will help his administration to chart the second phase of the struggle.

Governor Fubara pointed to the need for them to continue to maintain the peace that he had always preached all the time, stressing that anyone who loves the state will understand the importance of maintaining peace.

He explained: “Anybody who is taking the side of violence doesn’t love the state. That is the truth! If you love the State, you will take to the path of peace. So, please, while you go about supporting me, maintain law and order. Be peaceful.

“So, continue to be strong for Rivers State, not for Fubara. I can also say this here: If Fubara is not here, God would have also provided another person that would have also taken this course, because it is a divine course. That is the truth”.

In his speech, founder of the Simplicity Movement, Sobomabo Jackrich said, having inaugurated the Movement, they decided to undertake the solidarity visit to publicly declare their support to Governor Fubara, who they said has demonstrated determination to restore the dignity of the State.

He said that their support for the governor was premised on his belief in the peace and progress of the State, stressing that the administration’s focus on Rivers First was an inspiration to the group, which efforts to promote good governance was unshakeable.

Jackrich, who was also the governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) in the 2023 election in the state, during a programme at its state’s secretariat warned that they would not fold their arms and watch some persons distort the progress the state is making under Governor Fubara.