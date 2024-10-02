AI Afrique Unveils Platform to Bridge Devt Gap in Africa

Foremost information technology (IT) solution provider, AI Afrique, has introduced a platform that will bridge the gap of developmental innovations between the advanced world and regions that were historically left behind during major global advancements, particularly, Africa.

Founder/CEO of AI Afrique, Dr. Koyi Ugboma, disclosed this in a statement made available to THISDAY, that the platform will make up for challenges hitherto faced by Africa through different phases and aspects of global advancement.

He said: “Africa, in particular, was not part of the Industrial Revolution, missed out during the Avant Garde era, and lagged behind during the microchip era. Now, as AI driven by data science reshapes the world, we aim to ensure that Africa does not miss this critical moment.”

Launched on 20th of September, 2024, the platform, also known as AI Afrique, according to the founder will foster relevant connections and effective learning experiences in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analysis, by empowering enthusiasts in Africa to be part of the global AI movement.

Explaining how the platform works, Ugboma said: “Mentors choose their areas of expertise, while mentees indicate their interests.”

He stated further that the platform is designed to bring mentees across Africa’s AI ecosystem in contact with experts from within and outside the continent. This, he explained, will promote collaborative growth, support peer connections, and facilitate exchange of knowledge in multiple languages.

While stressing that the platform is designed to engender relevant connections and effective learning experiences in the field of AI and data analysis, Ugboma noted that the system is in-built with a simple questionnaire that helps to select and match mentors, mentees, and peers in the field of AI and data analysis for the best possible and mutually beneficial collaboration. “Mentees can connect with one another to collaborate, discuss challenges, and explore opportunities to improve their skills.”

Ugboma added that his organisation is focused on “building skills in Adaptive, Predictive, and Generative AI, connecting experts and learners in these cutting-edge fields.”

In addition to inspiring actions towards a deepened AI inclusion in Africa and other developed countries, the platform offers advertising space for academic lectures, educational materials, AI products, and more, giving learners and professionals an easy way to explore and access resources that support their growth.

Ugboma also explained further that his organisation has developed a strategy to sustain its operations by charging a minimal membership fee to all members.

Encouraging interested members of the public to sign up to the platform and benefit from immense opportunities it offers, the AI Afrique CEO said the fee is meant for the maintenance of the ‘platform

content, and technical staff. He said the fee charged will ensure the long-term “viability and impact of our initiatives.”

“Our financial platform has been built, tested, and is fully capable of servicing members globally,” he added.