Again, MNJTF Intercepts Terrorists’ Logistics Syndicate in Borno, Rescues 38

Linus Aleke in Abuja and Wole Ayodele in Jalingo





Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), deployed to Sector 3 in Mongunu during an intensified clearance operation rescued 38 Boko Haram abducted hostages and disrupted a key terrorists’ logistics syndicate.

A statement by Chief Military Information Officer, HQ MNJTF N’djamena, Chad, Lt Col Olaniyi Osoba, said the troops during an intensified clearance operation in the Kukawa Local Government Area and Baga Axis, intercepted a group of Boko Haram terrorists transporting a large number of hostages.

In another security development, troops of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) successfully foiled a plot by Boko Haram's insurgent group to establish a sleeper cell in Taraba State.

The sleeper cell, according to a release by the Acting Assistant Director of Public Relations of the Brigade, Captain Olubodunde Oni, was to serve as launchpad to launch improvised explosive device attacks on individuals and critical facilities.

According to the Brigade, 8 people have already been arrested in connection with the plot and have made confessional statements to the commission of the crime and are also giving useful information to the Brigade.

Meanwhile, the Chief Military Information Officer, HQ MNJTF N’djamena, Chad, Lt Col Olaniyi Osoba explained that the terrorists fled upon encountering the troops, leaving behind the hostages, who were promptly rescued.

His words: “Among the rescued persons include eight men, eight women, and 24 children,” he added. Preliminary investigation, he said suggests that the hostages were being transported from a Boko Haram enclave in Dogon Chikwu, which has become increasingly untenable due to intense pressure of MNJTF operational activity.”

He averred that the troops are currently pursuing the fleeing terrorists, who may be holding additional hostages.

He said: “In a separate operation, MNJTF forces intercepted a Boko Haram logistics syndicate operating in the Gubio general area. The syndicate was using three vehicles to transport various supplies to terrorist enclaves.

“The apprehended suspects, identified as Mustapha Muhamadu, Abdullahi Muhammed, and Usman Bintumi, were found in possession of a significant quantity of food items, clothing, medical supplies, and other essential goods”.

Osoba noted that the successful operations conducted by the MNJTF demonstrated the ongoing commitment of the regional forces to combat terrorism and protect innocent civilians in the Lake Chad region.

These victories, he said are a testament to the effectiveness of the MNJTF’s intelligence-led approach and the cooperation between the military and Civilian Joint Task Forces.

Meanwhile, a release by the Acting Assistant Director of Public Relations of the 6 Brigade, Captain Olubodunde Oni further stated that 7 out of the 8 suspects had traveled from various states across the country to join the terror cell and were camped in the house of one Tukura Abdul-Kareem in Sunkani Ward of Ardo Kola Local Government Area of the state which is about 30 km on the outskirt of Jalingo.

The statement read: “Acting swiftly on reliable intelligence, troops of the Brigade on 29 September 2024 conducted a raid on the residence of one of the terrorists’ leader Tukura Abdul-Kareem in Sunkani Ward of Ardo-Kola Local Government Area.

“This operation resulted in the arrest of Abdul-Kareem and 7 additional suspects who had traveled from various states to join the terror cell.

“Investigation revealed that the 8 Boko Haram Terrorists were planning to establish a sleeper cell within Taraba State, with the intention of launching Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks on innocent individuals and critical facilities within the state.

“Abdul -Kareem also confessed to have joined Boko Haram with his brother Adamu Abdul -Kareem who is still hibernating in the bush with the terrorists at an unknown area for a long period of time.

“Items recovered from the suspects include 9 mobile phones, Identity Cards, wraps of controlled items suspected to be marijuana and other hard drugs”

The Brigade also disclosed that it arrested 2 kidnapper informants who have been linked to high profile kidnapping syndicates.

The suspects, Patience Avadoo Tersoo and Joy Nguemu Emmanuel were arrested on 30th of September, 2024 at Chanchangi village in Takum Local Government Area of the state and are said to be wife and sister to a notorious kidnapper, Anyogo.

The 2 suspects are alleged to have been providing Anyogo and his gang with information about movement and activities of troops within the area as well as identifying rich businessmen to be robbed or kidnapped for ransom.

The Commander 6 Brigade, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa commended the troops for their exceptional dedication and professionalism in carrying out the successful operations saying their swift action has disrupted a dangerous terror plot and safeguarded security of lives and properties.