100 Blocks of Shops to be Commissioned at Kugbo International Market in 2025

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The first phase of the completed Kugbo International Market, Abuja will be commissioned in January 2025, with about 100 Blocks, eight banks, a police station and a filling station.

The project developer and the Managing Director of Mesotho Group Limited, Jerry Joseph Damara, stated this when FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike visited the project designed as the biggest market in West Africa.

Each block at the complex will have 60 shops among others.

The project is a PPP arrangement between the Abuja Investment Company Limited , which is an agency of the FCTA and the private developer.

“We are ready for phase one. And you can see in each block we have 60 shops. And we have over 100 blocks to be commissioned. We have over eight banks to be commissioned.

“We have an administration office, a police station, many toilets and a cold room. We also have the warehouses. So every facility is involved in this commissioning we are trying to do,” Damara said.

While addressing the developers during his visit to the market, Wike described Kugbo International Market project as an investment that should be encouraged.

He also expressed concern about encroachment at the facility, noting he had directed the Development Control to immediately demolish anything that is capable of constituting an impediment to the investment as well as the road corridor.

“I have asked the investor when he thinks the whole thing will be ready and he said we should give him till January. However, the first phase has being completed, we would therefore see that we open the first phase and some of the traders on the road have to come in here, and allow free traffic that we desire,” Wike said.

He described the market as world class in its.

He also charged Meshoto to as a matter of fact, see that he puts in more funds to see the realisation of the entire market.

“So we will do everything to see that people move into this market, as quickly as possible, at the first phase. So we are happy with what we have seen.

“The market speaks for itself. If first of all, we have a market that will create employment for a lot of people and boost economic activities. Again, it will decongest the roads, where you see everybody takes the road as a market,” Wike said.