Nigeria@64 Independence Golf Tourney Climaxes in Abuja 

Olawale Ajimotokanin Abuja

The grand finale of the Nigeria@64 Independence Day Cup tournament holds today at the IBB International Golf and Country, Abuja with a field of over 250 golfers jostling for honours.

Sports Minister, Senator John Owah Enoh, will be at hand with other government dignitaries for the ceremonial tee-off to herald Nigeria’s independence anniversary this morning.

Trophies and gifts will be presented to players who excel at the Independence anniversary gala tonight at the clubhouse.

The Independence Day golf tournament will feature club members within the handicap 0-10 flight category.

The annual tournament is organised by the club executive committee led by Captain IBB International and Country Club, Ibrahim Babayo to commemorate Nigeria’s independence anniversary.

The Chairman of the Independence Cup tournament organising committee, Dr James Agbonhese, said all arrangements had been concluded to make the occasion successful.

“We are using the tournament as a platform to celebrate Nigeria as we don’t have any other country to call our own,” Agbonhese said.

Sponsors, veterans and super veterans are expected to take part in the 18-hole golf event.

IBB golf course was buzzing in the last six days with events related to the Independence Anniversary in the form of Staff and Caddies competition, Ladies’ Handicap 28 and above, Men’s Handicap 19 and above, Veterans and Super Veterans competition, Ladies handicap 11 to 27 and Men’s handicap 11 to 18, Double match play as well as the International Single match play between Nigeria, Uganda, Cameroon, Ghana and Rwanda.

Babayo noted that the committee recorded a milestone in using the tournament to celebrate the independence anniversary, particularly the match played among invited countries and presenting the country as a unique brand to the world.