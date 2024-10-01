Netflix Renews Kunle Afolayan’s Aníkúlápó Series, New Season to Explore Slave Trade

Vanessa Obioha

It’s official: Netflix has renewed Kunle Afolayan’s series ‘Aníkúlápó’ for a second season. The 2022 epic fantasy film, which was adapted into the drama series ‘Aníkúlápó: The Rise of the Spectre,’ captivated audiences worldwide, even peaking at #1 on the Netflix Global Top 10 list.

Production for the new season has already begun in Ibadan, Nigeria, and Ghana, with series leads Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, and Lateef Adedimeji returning to their roles. New cast members include Antar Laniyan, Joke Muyiwa, Adebowale Adebayo, and Saidi Balogun.

“We’re overjoyed that Netflix has renewed Aníkúlápó for another season,” said Afolayan. “We take pride in telling our stories authentically and this series is a powerful reflection of Nigerian culture and history.”

Afolayan also revealed that the new series will explore the complex realities of the slave trade, with a diverse cast featuring actors from Portugal, Ghana, and Nigeria.

“Filming in Oyo State and Ghana helped us ground the story in places rich with our heritage. We’re excited to continue sharing this journey with the world and celebrating the depth of our culture,” he concluded.