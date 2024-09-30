PCNGI Promotes CNG Adoption with Incentives, Infrastructure Expansion

The Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) has announced a series of events and activities planned for the week of Nigeria’s independence.

These initiatives aim to increase the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a cleaner, more affordable alternative to fuel.

According to a statement, to kick off the lineup of activities for the independence week, starting Friday, September 27, is the commencement of the CNG Transport Fare Drop Programme, which included the signing ceremony with National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) covering the Abuja to Itakpe Station – Ajaokuta Train Station – Adavi to convert fleet vehicles to CNG in return for 30-40 per cent fare reduction.

This programme will serve as an incentive to NURTW members in Abuja to convert their vehicles to CNG in exchange for a fare reduction.

On Saturday, September 28, 2024, the PCNGi continued its nationwide commercial incentive programme for commercial cars open day, expanding to 38 centres in Kaduna, Abuja; Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Delta and Edo State.

On Monday(today), September 30, the signing ceremony with the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) to operationalise the Nigerian Police CNG Conversion Programme and train cadets to man strategic conversion centres the NPTF is investing in. This initiative will help train the police cadets to manage strategic conversion centers established by the NPTF.

To celebrate Nigeria’s 64th Anniversary of Independence on October 1, 2024, the PCNGi will be launching the CNG Tricycle Empowerment Programme in collaboration with the Ministry of Youths. This programme aims to provide over 2,000 young Nigerians with the opportunity to own and operate CNG-powered tricycles in 2024.

It added that PCNGi will launch the Kogi State Conversion Incentive Programme and hand over CNG buses to the state’s mass transit entity to ply interstate routes to Abuja, additionally, the PCNGI will inaugurate three new CNG conversion sites in the state. This event will take place on Wednesday, 2nd of October 2024.

“To conclude the week’s activities, the CIP would launch in Ekiti State where the handover of CNG buses to the states mass transit to ply interstate route to Abuja and inaugurate four new CNG conversion sites in Ekiti.”

“These events lined up for the independence week are part of the PCNGi ongoing efforts to promote the widespread adoption of CNG in Nigeria. By providing incentives, training, and infrastructure, the aim is to make CNG a more accessible and affordable fuel option for Nigerians.”