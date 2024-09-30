Firm Floats Seamless Multi-currency Banking Solutions

Emma Okonji

Raiz, a pioneering digital bank, has launch its digital banking services in Nigeria, offering a groundbreaking solution that allows individuals and businesses to bank from anywhere, anytime.

With the unique ability to issue bank accounts that support multiple currencies, Raiz is set to transform the way Nigerians handle their finances.

Giving further details, CEO of Raiz, Segunfunmi Oyedele, said: “Raiz is here to change the way Africans bank by leveraging technology to break down financial barriers. Our mission is to provide everyone with the tools they need to manage their finances more effectively, no matter where they are in the world.

We believe that by offering multi-currency accounts and utilizing advanced AI, we can create a more inclusive and efficient banking system for all.”

Raiz also offers features such as Communal Savings (Ajo), and it leverages AI technology to provide easier access to funds and foster community savings rather than human factor that is widely used. Additionally, Raiz provides Budget and Analytics Reports for users to monitor their spending habits and make informed financial decisions. For those in need of capital, Raiz’s Loans and Savings services utilise advanced technology to encourage savings and expedite loan processing, ensuring quicker access to funds.

While speaking at the launch, Brand Strategist at Raiz, Ada Ogbodo, said: “Raiz distinguishes itself with several competitive advantages. It is the only digital bank solution offering multi-currency accounts with multi-country remittance options specifically for Africans.”

As the digital banking landscape continues to evolve, innovations like multi-currency accounts and AI-driven financial tools are becoming essential, and Raiz remains at the forefront of these initiatives.

Ogbodo advised intending customers to sign up and download the app on Google

Play and IOS stores.