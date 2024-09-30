Delta North APC Reaffirms Support for Omo-Agege, Calls for Post-election Review

The Delta North All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders have reaffirmed their support for Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, urging unity under his leadership to build on the 2023 general election achievements.

This commitment comes as the Delta State APC sets its sights on claiming the governorship in the 2027 elections.

At a recent public hearing of the Secretariat Subcommittee of the Olorogun O’tega Emerhor-led Reconciliation Committee for Delta North held at the Maryam Babangida Centre in Asaba, stakeholders presented memorandums advocating party unity and focus under Omo-Agege’s leadership.

By reaffirming their support for Omo-Agege, Delta North APC leaders demonstrated their determination to reclaim the governorship and strengthen the party’s presence in the state.

Notable stakeholders, including Mr. Ambrose Egwunatum (Ukwuani LGA), Mr. Churchill Edem (APC Chairman, Ukwuani LGA), Ogbueshi Kris Oputa (APC Chairman, Ndokwa East LGA), Chief Gregory Dike Onah (APC Chairman, Ndokwa West LGA), Hon. Olisa Imegwu (former Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly), Justice Azuka Odanike, Tony Ndanenu, Chief Dennis Okoh, Kingsley Saliye, Mrs. Omolara Eke, and Onotu Henry Okechukwu emphasized the need to strengthen the party’s existing structure and make it more formidable.

They also called for a thorough postmortem analysis of the 2023 governorship election to identify areas of improvement.

The stakeholders further urged the party leadership to sanction members involved in anti-party activities, stressing that discipline is crucial for the party’s success in future elections.

The APC’s renewed commitment is significant, given the party’s performance in the 2023 elections. Although the PDP won the governorship, the APC made gains in the senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly elections.

The APC Chairman for Ndokwa East LGA, Oputa, said: “The party boasts a solid foundation in this region,” and expressed confidence in future electoral successes, citing Omo-Agege and Senator Peter Nwaoboshi’s role in establishing the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences in Ndokwa.

Okoh reflected on the 2023 governorship election, saying: “Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Hon. Friday Osanebi’s tireless campaigns would have secured our victory, but for acts of betrayal and other factors.”

He condemned party members’ betrayal and stressed the need for discipline. “Let’s identify and discipline the moles among us,” he urged.

“How can a leader nominate supporters for appointments in the opposing Sheriff government?” Okoh asked.

Onah, the Chairman of Ndokwa West LGA, is optimistic about APC’s future prospects, thanks to the foundation laid by Omo-Agege and Senator Peter Nwaoboshi. Their efforts have positioned the APC as a strong contender in upcoming elections.

“For us in Ndokwa Nation, we are glad that through their excellent representation and particularly the establishment of the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences in Ndokwa land, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Senator Peter Nwaoboshi have made our work very easy,” he said.

Saliye, another leader from Ndokwa West LGA, raised concerns about the party’s loss in the last election, suggesting internal sabotage as a possible cause.

He advocated a thorough review of the 2023 election and encouraged leaders to collaborate with Omo-Agege and Nwaoboshi to fortify the party’s presence in Delta North.

Imegwu, a respected APC chieftain from Ndokwa East and former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, voiced his discontent with the ongoing neglect of the Ndokwa nation by successive APC federal governments.

He highlighted Omo-Agege’s exceptional efforts in bringing development and empowerment to Ndokwa through his Senate office.

However, Imegwu criticized the Minister of Aviation and Airspace Development for failing to engage with the Ndokwa people, disregarding their needs despite serving under Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu.

“It’s alarming that the minister seeks party leadership without connecting with the people,” Imegwu emphasized, urging Delta’s political appointees to positively impact APC members in the state.

Chief Jerry Nkeweshe, a prominent APC chieftain from Aniocha North Local Government Area, condemned the actions of certain party leaders in Delta North who allegedly undermined the party during the 2023 governorship election.

He advocated sanctions against these leaders to prevent future anti-party activities.

Specifically, Nkeweshe cited the cases of a former Delta State House of Assembly speaker and a former Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) chairman, who allegedly worked against the party due to grievances against Omo-Agege.

Nkeweshe alleged that the former NDDC chairman distributed dollars to influence voters against the APC during the governorship election, until his supporters chased them away from the polling units.

He also claimed that the former speaker, who received funds for the elections in Delta North, failed to show up until election day morning, and the funds were not utilized.

Nkeweshe also revealed that the then-Governor of Delta State and Senator Ned Nwoko consulted with the former speaker in their respective homes, while he was working tirelessly to deliver the party’s victory.

“Without my effort, we wouldn’t have won my ward,” he emphasized, calling for sanctions against party leaders who worked against the party.

Hon. Promise Ogumu, a former Ika North East House of Assembly aspirant, echoed Nkeweshe’s sentiments, stressing the importance of enforcing discipline within the party and holding accountable those who engage in anti-party activities.

Ogumu commended Omo-Agege’s efforts in the last election and urged the party to build on the foundation laid during the 2023 polls.

A petition signed By Michael Ukasare (Delta Central), Ambrose O. Egwunatum (Delta North), Gabriel O. Yabaka (Delta South), presented by Egwunatum questioned the legitimacy of the Reconciliation Committee led by Olorogun Otega Emerhor, arguing that it lacked a clear mandate.

They called for a comprehensive review of the 2023 governorship election instead of rushing into reconciliation.

The petitioners emphasized that a post-mortem analysis is essential for the party’s success in future elections.

They noted that Omo-Agege’s leadership had brought unprecedented successes to the Delta APC and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the party to victory in 2027.

According to them, “A thorough post-mortem analysis is crucial for redemption and party success. We expect the committee to consider our concerns, wind up its activities and recommend to the party to set up a post-mortem committee to unravel why we lost an election we should have won.

“Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was well positioned to clinch victory at that election for the party in Delta State. The successes recorded under his leadership of the Delta State APC are unprecedented. We are yet to see any viable alternative to his strategic leadership of the party as it was under his guidance, the party experienced significant milestones.”

Elder Godsday Orubebe, while addressing journalists after the meeting, corroborated the positions of the different speakers, noting that the party worked very hard for victory in the 2023 governorship election and that minor and avoidable mistakes prevented the party from taking over Delta for APC.

Orubebe further explained that the APC’s 2023 governorship candidate had a better vision and plans to transform Delta’s fortunes.

With the current reconciliation efforts aiming to unify aggrieved members and leaders, he is optimistic that the APC will gain power in the next elections.