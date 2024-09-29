Shettima Returns to Abuja After Attending UNGA in New York

.To join President in celebrating 64th independence anniversary

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Sunday returned to Abuja after successfully representing President Bola Tinubu at the just concluded 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the United States.

The Vice President, according to a release issued by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, had presented Nigeria’s National Statement at the General Debate, as well as engaged in several bilateral meetings and numerous sideline events at the General Assembly.

He will proceed to join President Tinubu to mark some events put together as part of activities commemorating Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary.