  • Sunday, 29th September, 2024

Shettima Returns to Abuja After Attending UNGA in New York

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

.To join President in celebrating 64th independence anniversary

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Sunday returned to Abuja after successfully representing President Bola Tinubu at the just concluded 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the United States.
The Vice President, according to a release issued by his Media Assistant, Stanley Nkwocha, had presented Nigeria’s National Statement at the General Debate, as well as engaged in several bilateral meetings and numerous sideline events at the General Assembly.
He will proceed to join President Tinubu to mark some events put together as part of activities commemorating Nigeria’s 64th Independence anniversary.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.